Former India coach Vimal Kumar has slammed the BWF's decision to implement a new 3x15 scoring system from 2027. He termed the move 'disappointing' and believes it will dilute the essence of badminton, undermining skill, resilience, and fitness.

Former India badminton player Vimal Kumar has sharply criticised the Badminton World Federation (BWF) over its decision on the new scoring system, terming it a move that could dilute the essence of the sport.

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BWF's decision to replace 3x21 with the new 3x15 points scoring system from January 2027 onwards has stirred a debate among the badminton fraternity, and the former India coach and Dronacharya Awardee Kumar is at the forefront of calling the move 'disappointing'.

Expressing his displeasure in a post on X, Kumar said, "Extremely disappointed with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) decision to alter the scoring system--and even more concerning is the overwhelming support it has received from Council members." He added that the current format ensured a level playing field across styles, especially in singles, which he described as embodying "the very essence of our sport: skill, resilience, fitness, and mental strength."

Extremely disappointed with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) decision to alter the scoring system—and even more concerning is the overwhelming support it has received from Council members. The existing format ensured a true level playing field across playing styles,… — Vimal Kumar (@vimalkumar_u) April 26, 2026

'A Dilution of the Sport'

While the BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said the decision marked an important milestone for the future of badminton, Kumar believes doing so will dilute the essence of the sport.

Raising concerns over the impact of the change, the former India coach said, "By effectively reducing the duration (and in essence removing one game's worth of play--18 points), BWF risks diluting what made these events so compelling."

He questioned the reasoning behind the move, noting, "The explanation that this will "create early excitement" feels short-sighted. Badminton has never lacked excitement--what it has offered is sustained intensity, something very few sports can match. If change was necessary, why not apply it selectively to doubles formats, while preserving the integrity of Singles? That would have been a more balanced approach."

Concerns Over Governance and Player Welfare

Continuing his criticism, the former India coach also highlighted concerns around governance and player welfare. "Equally concerning is the continued neglect of player welfare and voice, where no prize money for the World Championships, no meaningful increase in rewards for Singles, the flagship category and no implementation of a review/referral system for critical umpiring decisions. These are areas that truly needed attention. Badminton is widely regarded among the toughest sports in the world. A 90-minute Singles match can have nearly an hour of shuttle in play--far exceeding many longer-duration sports. Yet, instead of strengthening these unique aspects, decisions like this risk undermining them," the former India player added.

Kumar also flagged the lack of player consultation in decision-making. "Players are expected to adapt--but are rarely heard," he said, contrasting badminton's approach with other global sports that are evolving by empowering athletes and improving officiating.

Calling the development disheartening, he concluded, "This is not evolution. This is dilution."

BWF Defends New Scoring System

Meanwhile, the BWF president, Leeswadtrakul, said the decision marked an important milestone for the future of badminton. "We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of our players," Leeswadtrakul said as quoted by BWF.

"The 3x15 scoring system is intended to deliver more exciting and competitive badminton, improved scheduling, more consistent match durations, and potential benefits for player welfare and recovery. By bringing high-pressure moments earlier and creating tighter scores and more dramatic finishes, the format aims to keep fans engaged from the first rally to the last," the BWF President added.

The decision follows a long-term process of testing, analysis, and consultation with Members and stakeholders, and reflects the collective judgement of the BWF membership, guided by a commitment to innovation, player welfare, and supporting players in achieving longer, more successful careers.

The 3x15 scoring system will come into effect on Monday, 4 January 2027. (ANI)