U19 Women's World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Can unbeaten India defend their title against South Africa?

The Indian Cricket team will lock horns against South Africa in the final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia on Sunday with the aim of defending their title.

U19 Women's World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Can unbeaten India defend their title against South Africa snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 8:13 PM IST

The Indian Cricket team will lock horns against South Africa in the final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia on Sunday with the aim of defending their title. The final match is scheduled to be held at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 12:00 PM IST on Sunday.

India stands just one step from winning successive ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup titles after winning the South Africa edition of the tournament in 2023, where it defeated England by 7 wickets.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be making their first appearance in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final. They were knocked out in the group stage of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The winner of the India vs South Africa cricket final on Sunday will become the first team to win the U19 Women's T20 World Cup undefeated.

Led by skipper Niki Prasad, India registered convincing wins against Sri Lanka, West Indies and hosts Malaysia, in the group matches before beating Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super Six. In the semi-finals, they got the better of England to book a berth in the final.

Indian opener Gongadi Trisha is the top-scorer in the tournament with 265 runs in six matches at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 149.71. She created history in the Super Six encounter against Scotland by registering the first-ever century (110* off 59 balls) in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Vaishnavi Sharma is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 scalps, including a hat-trick against Malaysia in the group stage. Her hat-trick was India's first at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Kayla Reyneke-led South Africa beat Nigeria, New Zealand and Samoa in the group stage and then went on to defeat Ireland in the Super Six, which also saw their other match against the USA abandoned. South Africa beat Australia by five wickets in the semi-finals.

Jemma Botha and Simone Lourens have been their best batters having accumulated 89 and 71 runs, respectively, while skipper Kayla Reyneke has been their standout bowler with 10 wickets so far.

In the last five matches between India and South Africa's U19 teams, the Indian cricket team has won four times while one match was abandoned.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli's Ranji return ends in disappointment, but viral video of him posing for photos steal show (WATCH) snt

Virat Kohli's Ranji return ends in disappointment, but viral video of him posing for photos steal show (WATCH)

Virat Kohli doesn't need Ranji Ambati Rayadu defends batter's return, says spark will reignite on its own snt

'Virat Kohli doesn't need Ranji': Ambati Rayadu defends batter's return, says spark will reignite on its own

football Neymar returns to Santos: Video of Brazilian star arriving in helicopter to sign deal goes viral (WATCH) snt

Neymar returns to Santos: Video of Brazilian star arriving in helicopter to sign deal goes viral (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya overtakes Shikhar Dhawan to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is snt

Hardik Pandya overtakes Shikhar Dhawan to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is

Vijay Amritraj hails Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as '3 musketeers of tennis', reflects on their historic era snt

Vijay Amritraj hails Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as '3 musketeers of tennis', reflects on their historic era

Recent Stories

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

MP SHOCKER! Man stalks, slits MBA student's throat after she refuses to talk to him shk

MP SHOCKER! Man stalks, slits MBA student's throat after she refuses to talk to him

PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma STUNS with glamorous looks on social media NTI

PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma STUNS with glamorous looks on social media

On camera, enraged Baba kicks, thrashes man for eating Non-veg at Maha Kumbh Mela (WATCH) shk

On camera, enraged Baba kicks, thrashes man for eating Non-veg at Maha Kumbh Mela (WATCH)

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies shk

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, who also fought legal battle, dies

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon