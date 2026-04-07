The India U17 women's team will play three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi on April 11, 14, and 17. Head coach Pamela Conti has named a 23-member squad for the tour, which is part of their preparation for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup.

The India U17 women's team will play three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi on April 11, 14 and 17, 2026. Head coach Pamela Conti has named a 23-member squad for the tour.

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According to AIFF, all three matches will be played at the Matsesta Football Centre in Sochi, and will kick off at 14:30 IST.

The Young Tigresses, who are preparing for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026, reached Sochi late on Monday night, April 6.

Last month, they travelled to Yangon to play two friendly matches against the hosts, winning both (2-0 and 3-2).

Following their return, Conti's side continued their training camp in Bengaluru.

In the Asian Cup in Suzhou, India will take on Australia (May 2), Japan (May 5) and Lebanon (May 8) in Group B.

India U17 women's 23-member squad for Russia friendlies

Goalkeepers

Munni, Shelna Maria Sajit, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.

Defenders

Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders

Abhista Basnett, Alva Devi Senjam, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards

Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Joya, Olivia Chanu Ningthoujam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.

Staff

Head coach: Pamela Conti Assistant coaches: Vincenzo Conti and Nivetha Ramadoss Goalkeeping coach: Mario Aguiar Strength and conditioning coach: Amit Yadav

Match schedule

14:30 IST, April 11: Russia vs India

14:30 IST, April 14: Russia vs India

14:30 IST, April 17: Russia vs India

Venue

Matsesta Football Centre, Sochi.