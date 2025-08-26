A viral video from Los Angeles shows Rampage Jackson’s son at the center of shocking controversy.

Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has come under fire after being filmed assaulting a professional wrestler during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. The disturbing video has spread rapidly online, capturing Raja delivering punches to a motionless opponent already knocked out in the ring.

The incident involved wrestler Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith. According to the footage, Raja lifted Syko into the air, slammed him onto the mat, and unleashed several blows to the head as other wrestlers rushed to intervene. Smith was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The altercation followed a heated confrontation before the scheduled match. Reports note that Smith had thrown a canned drink at Raja’s head earlier, setting the tone for escalating tensions.

In a statement on Facebook, KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy condemned Raja’s actions. The organization explained that what was intended to be a scripted wrestling spot turned into a reckless act of violence.

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu),” the post read. “This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.” The academy also emphasized that in its 17 years of operation, no such incident had ever taken place.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson later issued a public apology for his son’s involvement. He confirmed Smith was awake and stable while acknowledging the incident stemmed from poor judgment. Rampage explained that Raja, an MMA fighter with no pro wrestling background, was told he could “get his payback” in the ring but admitted it was a situation that never should have happened.

The fallout has left Raja facing intense criticism online, with fans and wrestling communities expressing shock over the violent outburst.