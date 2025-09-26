U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that 2026 FIFA World Cup matches could be relocated from American host cities if they are deemed security risks.

With just a few months left until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, questions have emerged over whether some U.S. host cities could lose their matches.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trump Flags Security Concerns

Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that World Cup fixtures might be relocated away from certain American venues if they are deemed security risks. While stressing that he expects the tournament to be safe overall, Trump made it clear that his administration would not hesitate to act if concerns arise.

“It will be safe for the World Cup,” he told reporters. “But if I think a city isn’t safe, we’ll move it to a different one. It’s really that simple.”

The president even brought up crime statistics in Chicago-though notably, the city is not among the World Cup’s designated hosts-as an example of how public safety can shape major sporting events.

Democratic Cities in Spotlight

Several Democratic-leaning cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, are set to host multiple matches. San Francisco and Seattle are each scheduled to host six fixtures, while Los Angeles has been awarded eight. Trump, however, hinted those slots could shift if necessary.

“So no, if any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup-or the Olympics for that matter-we won’t allow it,” he said, referencing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well. “We’ll just move matches around.”

Political Undertones and Past Actions

Trump’s remarks come against the backdrop of growing tensions between his administration and Democratic-run cities. Earlier this year, his government controversially deployed national guard troops to some of these cities despite strong opposition from local and state leaders.

The president has also taken a direct hand in shaping the tournament, appointing himself chairman of a White House World Cup task force, which works alongside FIFA.

Strong Ties With FIFA

Trump maintains a close working relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has expressed “full and entire” confidence in the U.S. delivering a successful event in 2026. Trump, meanwhile, has promised travelling fans a smooth “seamless” experience when they arrive in North America.

Still, he added a note of caution: “I hope it won’t be necessary to move matches, but we’ll make that decision if we have to.”