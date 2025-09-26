The new U.S. duty has already triggered a slide in major Asian pharma names, raising concerns about how Indian peers will react in the coming weeks.

Indian drug imports into the U.S. are set to become more expensive after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff, effective from October.

That move is expected to put pressure on Indian pharmaceutical companies that earn a large share of their revenues from the American market.

Analyst View

SEBI-registered investment advisor Nidhi Saxena stated that the tariffs could spark near-term volatility in several frontline Indian pharmaceutical stocks. She highlighted support and resistance levels to watch:

Sun Pharma: Support at ₹1,560, resistance at ₹1,645

Dr. Reddy’s: Support at ₹1,240, resistance at ₹1,305

Cipla: Support at ₹1,475, resistance at ₹1,535

Lupin: Support at ₹1,900, resistance at ₹1,975

Aurobindo Pharma: Support at ₹1,065, resistance at ₹1,110

Zydus Lifesciences: Support at ₹970, resistance at ₹1,010

Torrent Pharma: Support at ₹3,480, resistance at ₹3,600

Biocon: Support at ₹335, resistance at ₹355

Glenmark: Support at ₹1,955, resistance at ₹2,025

“These tariffs will make branded pharma imports into the U.S. much costlier,” Saxena said, adding that companies with higher U.S. revenue exposure, such as Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Cipla, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma could see sharp swings.

Asian Pharma Slide

The fallout extended beyond India. In Asia, several major pharmaceutical and biotech companies closed lower after Trump’s announcement.

Daiichi Sankyo tumbled 3.34%, Chugai Pharma lost 2.18%, and Sumitomo Pharma slipped 3.03%. Samsung Biologics was down 1.66%, SK Biopharma dropped 2.66%, WuXi Biologics slid 2.95%, Alibaba Health fell 1.84%, and Sino Biopharma eased 1.25%.

