FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in nine months across the US, Mexico, and Canada. Hosts and several teams from Asia, South America, and Oceania have qualified, while Europe’s qualifiers, like France, begin their campaigns.

FIFA World Cup 2026: With just nine months remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, excitement is building as fans look ahead to the first edition featuring 48 teams. While qualification matches are still underway in many regions, several countries have already secured their spots for the historic tournament. As hosts, the United States, Mexico, and Canada have automatically qualified for the World Cup. This trio will take advantage of home support as they aim to make a strong impression on their home soil.

Teams Qualified

Asia Zone : Several nations from Asia have already punched their tickets to North America. These include Japan, South Korea, Iran, Australia, Uzbekistan, and Jordan. Fans of the Asian continent will be hoping their teams can make a mark on the global stage, continuing the tradition of competitive performances from this region.



: Several nations from Asia have already punched their tickets to North America. These include Japan, South Korea, Iran, Australia, Uzbekistan, and Jordan. Fans of the Asian continent will be hoping their teams can make a mark on the global stage, continuing the tradition of competitive performances from this region. South America Zone : The South American footballing powerhouses have also largely confirmed their participation. Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Paraguay have secured qualification. These countries are known for their rich footballing history, and their presence promises exciting matches and high-quality competition.



: The South American footballing powerhouses have also largely confirmed their participation. Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Paraguay have secured qualification. These countries are known for their rich footballing history, and their presence promises exciting matches and high-quality competition. Oceania Zone : New Zealand is the sole representative from the Oceania zone so far. The All Whites have a growing reputation and will look to make an impact in the tournament, building on past experiences at World Cups.



: New Zealand is the sole representative from the Oceania zone so far. The All Whites have a growing reputation and will look to make an impact in the tournament, building on past experiences at World Cups. Europe Zone: The qualification process is just beginning for some nations. France, for example, kicks off its campaign against Ukraine. Europe, traditionally home to many of the world’s top teams, promises fierce competition as countries battle for the remaining World Cup spots.

As the countdown continues, football fans around the globe are eagerly watching both the confirmed teams and those still vying for a chance to play on football’s biggest stage. With 48 teams competing for glory in 2026, the tournament promises to be bigger and more thrilling than ever before.