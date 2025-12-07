Tripura CM Manik Saha hailed the state's first golf event as a 'dream come true', promising government support for the sport's growth. Separately, golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar won his third Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour title in Ahmedabad.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha opened up about the growth of Golf in Tripura after hosting the Golf Tournament 2025 at Tusker BSF Golf Course on Sunday. Speaking to ANI after attending the Tripura Golf Tournament 2025 at the Tusker BSF Golf Course, the Tripura CM said it was a dream come true moment to host a golf event. Saha added that many golfers have come here from outside and have worked together with the Golf Federation in Tripura. https://x.com/ANI/status/1997514402371932383?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Saha: 'A Dream Come True'

"This is a dream come true for us. We've never had a golf event in Tripura before. Hardly any other place in the Northeast has hosted a golf event like this... that too at the BSF Frontier Command IG Headquarters. Many golfers came here from outside, and Tripura also has a Golf Federation, so they all come together and work really well," CM Manik Saha said.

He adds, "Because of the strike and the disruption it caused, many golfers from outside couldn't come. But still, so many people came, so this is very important for us. This will grow further in the coming days. Whatever is needed to strengthen it further, our government will also make efforts."

Gaganjeet Bhullar Secures Third IGPL Title

Meanwhile, Gaganjeet Bhullar become the first player to win three times on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour. Bhullar, who opened the week with a round of 1-under 71, which included a hole-in-one, added solid rounds of 67-67 on the last two days to total a winning 11-under at the splendid Glade One Resort and golf club.

The prodigious and highly talented 21-year-old Raghav Chugh, who graduated from Rice University in the US, barely three months, gave it all but with three pars in last three holes, he fell one short and ended a creditable sole second.

Bhullar, India's most successful player on the Asian Tour with 11 wins, won the first two events of the inaugural IGPL season in Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens. He then missed the next few IGPL events following his commitments on the International Series and Asian Tour, and some family matters.

He came back roaring for his third start on the IGPL in Ahmedabad, a city, where he won a European Challenge Tour event, the Gujarat Kensville Challenge, back in 2011. (ANI)