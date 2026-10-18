Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Rangalal Das Memorial Indoor Sports Hall and a statue of Swami Vivekananda in Kailashahar, stating the government is boosting sports infrastructure to encourage youth and foster overall development.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the Rangalal Das Memorial Indoor Sports Hall at the Unakoti District Sports Complex in Kailashahar and unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda.

CM Manik Saha said that the state government is continuously making efforts to develop sports infrastructure to further encourage the youth of the state to take up sports. “As a result, it will be possible to ensure the overall development of the next generation through sports,” he said.

Chief Minister Prof Saha said this while inaugurating the Rangalal Das Memorial Indoor Sports Hall and unveiling the statue of Swami Vivekananda near the Unakoti District Youth Affairs and Sports Office in Kailashahar today.

Honoring State's Sporting Icons

The Chief Minister said that sports play an important role in building the character, sense of discipline and self-confidence of the youth. “These two initiatives on the auspicious occasion of Saptami of Durga Puja are a significant addition to the sports and youth development of Kailashahar. The present government is naming various sports infrastructure facilities after eminent sportspersons and coaches who have contributed to the sports sector of Tripura to pay due respect to them. As a result, the new generation will be able to learn about the state's sporting history and accomplished personalities and draw inspiration from their lives,” said Saha.

He said that the synthetic athletics track at the Dashrath Dev State Sports Complex has been named after Dev Bhakti Jamatia, the synthetic hockey ground at Badharghat has been named after renowned hockey coach Swadeshpriya Nandi, the synthetic football ground has been named after Pratul Bhattacharya, the synthetic athletics track at Panisagar has been named after Dr Arunabha Roy, and the youth hostel in Ambassa has been named after Madhusudan Saha. Similarly, naming the indoor sports hall after Kailashahar's famous footballer Rangalal Das is an important initiative to pay tribute to his contribution to sports.

Developing Sports to Nurture Positive Mindset

The Chief Minister further said that various sports infrastructure facilities, including a synthetic turf football ground, an athletics track and a swimming pool, are being developed in the state. Along with the Youth Affairs and Sports Department and the Tribal Welfare Department, the district administration is also cooperating in this development work in various fields.

“Sports are also important in preventing addiction and developing a positive mindset among the youth. If young people are involved in sports, discipline, self-control, morality and teamwork will develop among them,” he said.

Referring to the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, he urged the youth to develop their inner strength and move forward by setting specific goals in life.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development work in the country has gained momentum and that the state government is also working tirelessly for the overall development of Tripura.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, Amalendu Das, Sabhadhipati of Unakoti Zila Parishad, Chapla Rani Debray, Chairperson of Kailashahar Municipal Council, Megha Jain, District Magistrate of Unakoti district, L Darlong, Director of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, and Raishab, Superintendent of Police of Unakoti district, were also present at the programme. (ANI)