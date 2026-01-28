Tottenham manager Thomas Frank confirmed Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert were involved in a minor car accident before their Champions League trip, but both players are fine and expected to feature against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank confirmed that forwards Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert were involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday but stressed both are fine. The incident occurred while the players were travelling to the airport ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Frank told reporters that a tyre blew out on Kolo Muani’s car, prompting Odobert, who was driving separately, to stop and check on his teammate. “Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are both fine. Unfortunately, both were involved in a minor accident – everyone involved in that accident is fine,” Frank said at a press conference.

He added that the players were delayed but expected to arrive later that evening. “It was a tyre blowing up, so the two of them are a little bit delayed, but they will land later tonight,” Frank explained. He later clarified that he was unsure if both were in the same car but reiterated they were together and safe.

The Tottenham boss said he fully expects both players to be available for the match. “That is my absolute understanding on everything. I haven’t spoken to them personally yet because the first message is that they are fine. They are flying out later, and I fully expect both to be available for tomorrow,” he noted.

Tottenham will, however, be without Pedro Porro, who faces four weeks out with a hamstring injury. Defender Micky van de Ven has a minor issue but is expected to return in time for Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Midfielders Pape Sarr and Joao Palhinha return to the squad for Wednesday’s game, while Radu Dragusin, Mathys Tel, Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma remain ineligible.