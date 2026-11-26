New Zealand captain Tom Latham has lauded Glenn Phillips for his impressive evolution as a crucial spin-bowling all-rounder, while also providing updates on injury-prone pacer Kyle Jamieson ahead of the upcoming Christchurch Test match.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 26 (ANI): New Zealand captain Tom Latham hailed batter Glenn Phillips' evolution as a Test cricket, saying that the batter has been "growing from strength to strength" and his role as a spin bowling all-rounder is important to the team in terms of balance. Philips, in form of his life across all formats, will have a crucial role to play if Kiwis are to win the second Test at Christchurch starting from Friday onwards. Be it scoring a century in the first innings, soaking in balls for a marathon partnership with Daryl Mitchell in the second innings or bowling useful spin for his team, Phillips can do it all. Not to mention his acrobatic and high-flying catches and saves on the field.

Speaking on Phillips as quoted by Cricinfo, Latham said, "I think what Glenn has been able to do - certainly over the last couple of Test matches but also over a period of time for us - [is] understand it is a role he is just growing from strength to strength," Latham said. "Even from a bowling point of view, we understand how important that is, you know, certainly from a balance point of view," he said. "The different style that he can play, whether that be soaking up a little bit of pressure like he did in the first innings or, we have obviously seen the white ball game that he has, where he can change things at the flip of a coin really in terms of the way that he wants to play and even obviously the other day at the Basin and being able to just dead bat everything. So it is really important for us to have someone there that is able to do that and understand what's required in that moment in time," he added.

In 20 Tests, Phillips has scored 1,100 runs at an average of 39.28, with a strike rate of 66.30, including two centuries and five fifties in 35 innings. He has also taken 36 wickets at an average of 32.72, including a five-wicket haul against Australia at Wellington. This year in three Tests, Phillips has scored 325 runs at an average of 81.25, including both of his two Test tons in six innings, with a best score of 118. His first century came against England at The Oval, which saw him battle a ferocious spell from Jofra Archer spell. This year has been Phillips' most prolific with the bat, scoring 1,203 runs in 28 matches and 27 innings at an average of 57.28, including four centuries (at least one across all formats) and five fifties, with a best score of 118. His strike rate has been 102.03. He has also taken six international wickets this year, with three coming in Test cricket.

Latham expects the surface at Hagley Oval to "hold its pace and bounce" throughout the game, adding that fielding an injury-prone pacer Kyle Jamieson could be a tricky situation due to his history of injuries, but is positive that he would feature for Kiwis at Christchurch. Jamieson, who has 91 wickets from 22 Tests, has missed a lot of game time due to injuries since his international debut across all formats. In the series against England earlier this year, he got to play two back-to-back Tests for the first time ever since 2023, playing just one Test in 2024 and none next year. Latham said that after so much struggle battling with injuries, Jamieson is much more clear about how he is tracking and what is important for him. He also said that with four away Tests against Australia in December and two Tests at home against Sri Lanka, it is all about managing his workload well.

"The strides KJ's made in I guess, the last 18 months since he's been back on the park, he's been clear with us in terms of how he's tracking and what's important for him, especially with the workload of red-ball cricket," Latham said. "He played a couple of back-to-back Test matches [in England in June], and even though it was only one innings [of bowling in the first Test], it was not a huge workload - it was, but it was not necessarily as big as it could have been," he added. "It is the same with all the fast bowlers, it is being clear in terms of how they are operating. We do not want to put them in a position where they are going to break, but understanding that we do have a lot of Test matches coming up and if guys do need rest it is important to give them that. KJ's exactly the same in terms of how they are tracking, and we will keep monitoring them."

"If we look back to England, that was his first red-ball game [since February 2024], so in terms of being able to get a couple of games out of him was a huge win for us and a huge win for him. He is certainly tracking in the right direction; it is not a hard and fast rule that he can only play two in a row. It is just about being able to manage him as best we can, manage all the bowlers and understand there's obviously this Test match that we have got to focus on, but there are obviously other ones as well coming up that are just as important as these ones," he signed off. (ANI)