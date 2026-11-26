South African pacers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka are out of the Bangladesh white-ball series due to injuries. Tiaan van Vuuren, Eathan Bosch, and JJ Basson have been called up as replacements for the upcoming ODI and T20I matches.

Cape Town [South Africa], November 26 (ANI): South Africa fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka have been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh due to injuries, with the Proteas making changes to their ODI and T20I squads, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) website. Coetzee, who was named in both the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) squads, sustained an adductor muscle injury while playing in a domestic first-class fixture. Meanwhile, Maphaka suffered a setback in his recovery from a right hamstring injury during training. As a precautionary measure, he has been withdrawn from both the T20I squad and the South Africa A squad for the upcoming one-day series against England Lions.

Following the withdrawals, pacer Tiaan van Vuuren has earned his maiden call-up to the South African ODI squad. All-rounder Eathan Bosch and uncapped seamer JJ Basson have also been added to the T20I squad as replacements. The changes come after South Africa completed a successful Test series against Bangladesh, securing a 2-0 victory in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The result further strengthened their position at the top of the WTC standings. South Africa will now turn their attention to the white-ball assignments against Bangladesh, with the team management making adjustments to its bowling resources following the injury setbacks.

South Africa squads to face Bangladesh

ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (C), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tiaan van Vuuren, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs.

T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Eathan Bosch, JJ Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen.

Series schedule: First ODI: 1 Decemeber, KuGompo City Second ODI: 4 December, Gqeberha Third ODI: 7 December, Cape Town First T20I: 10 December, Kimberley Second T20I: 12 December, Benoni Third T20I: 13 December, Centurion. (ANI)