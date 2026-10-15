Sanju Samson called Tilak Varma's dismissal the turning point in India's 24-run T20I loss to West Indies. He lauded the young batters' fight. Shai Hope's century powered WI to 247, and the series is now tied 2-2 ahead of the decider.

'Tilak's dismissal was the turning point': Samson

Indian wicketkeeper/batter Sanju Samson identified Tilak Varma’s dismissal as the turning point in India’s 24-run defeat to West Indies in the fourth T20I, saying India were well placed in the chase with Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring at a steady pace despite losing five wickets. He lauded the young batters for handling pressure and taking on the West Indies bowling attack.

Shai Hope’s magnificent century and Keemo Paul’s five-wicket haul powered West Indies to a 24-run victory over India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Chasing a massive 248 on a relaid surface, India slumped to 130/5 in the 12th over before Varma and Reddy revived the chase with a spirited partnership. The duo brought the equation down to 48 runs off 19 balls, keeping India in contention, but Romario Shepherd’s dismissal of Varma proved to be a crucial turning point. "The turning point of the match was when Tilak got out. We were cruising, scoring those 10-12 runs per over really nicely. Reddy and Tilak were batting really well in the pressure situation. Till that moment, I think we were in the chase. That is actually a great thing to have after losing five wickets, having that kind of control – two young cricketers taking on the pressure and taking on the West Indian bowling line-up," Samson told the reporters after the match.

Samson 'gutted' despite personal milestone

Samson, who smashed a 23-ball 56 to set the platform for India’s chase, expressed disappointment at the defeat despite enjoying his knock. He said chasing a big total required backing his instincts and power-hitting ability, adding that he would have preferred to be on the winning side. "Whatever you do feels very different when you are on the losing side, so I am actually a bit gutted at the moment. I definitely wanted to be on the winning side. I really enjoyed batting out there. When you are chasing a score like that, there are no second thoughts - you just have to back your instincts, your power game, and that is what I did. So I really enjoyed the knock, but I would have liked to be on the winning side," he added.

With this win, the series is level 2-2, with an exciting decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set for October 17. (ANI)