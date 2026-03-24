The Badminton Association of India has named squads for the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup. Experienced players like Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and PV Sindhu will lead, joined by rising stars like Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty.

The Badminton Association of India has selected a mix of experienced campaigners and in-form youngsters for the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to be held in Horsens, Denmark from April 24 to May 3, with Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the Satwik-Chirag pair forming the core of the men's squad, while PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda lead the women's team.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Experienced Core Leads Men's and Women's Teams

The men's side retains the nucleus of the team that clinched India's historic Thomas Cup title in 2022, with Sen, Srikanth, and H. S. Prannoy leading the singles, alongside the established doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Young shuttler Ayush Shetty has earned a maiden call-up after consistent performances on the senior circuit, according to a press release In the women's competition, Sindhu will spearhead India's challenge alongside the top doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, as the team looks to better its previous semifinal finishes. Hooda is joined by a group of in-form youngsters, including Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, and teenager Tanvi Sharma.

Selection Process and Outlook

The selections were based on BWF rankings as of March 10 (Week 11), with the top five singles players and top two doubles pairs making the cut. Additional inclusions were made keeping team combinations in mind, with players like Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto earning spots due to their experience across doubles formats.

"We have a good mix of youth and experience in both teams. The senior players bring stability, and the youngsters are in great form. They've shown they can deliver at this level, which gives us confidence going into the tournament," said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India.

Squad Additions and Depth

The men's squad also marks the return of M. R. Arjun, who has worked his way back from injury with consistent results, strengthening the doubles lineup alongside Hariharan Amsakarunan. Dhruv Kapila adds support and experience to the doubles lineup, while Kiran George adds depth to the singles.

In the women's team, Devika's selection follows her title-winning run at the Thailand Masters earlier this year, while Isharani comes in on the back of a semifinal finish at the Orleans Masters. Tanvi continues to build her reputation as one of the sport's brightest prospects, while Hooda's rapid rise has already brought her three senior titles. The doubles lineup also sees Kavipriya Selvam set to make her debut, adding fresh depth. Kavipriya will partner with Simran Singhi, with Tanisha Crasto competing in the doubles unit.

Thomas and Uber Cup 2026: Final Squads

Men's Team:

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, H. S. Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, M. R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

Women's Team:

PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto.

(ANI)