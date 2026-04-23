India's men's and women's teams start their Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 campaigns in Denmark. The 2022 champion men's team faces Canada first, while the women's team takes on hosts Denmark. The group stage includes tough matches against China.

India's men's and women's teams are set to begin their campaigns at the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals 2026, with the spotlight firmly on the opening day in Horsens, Denmark. The men's team, historic champions in 2022, will kick off their campaign against Canada on April 24 at 12 PM IST, before the women's team takes on hosts Denmark later in the day, with all the ties played at the Forum Horsens, according to a press release.

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Demanding Group Stage Schedule

With the group stage offering little room for error, India face a demanding schedule early on. The men's team will next meet Australia on April 27 (12 PM IST), followed by a high-stakes clash against China on April 29 (1:30 PM IST). The women's side, meanwhile, continues its campaign against Ukraine on April 25 and China on April 27, both ties slated for 10 PM IST. Only the top two teams from each group progress to the knockouts, placing immediate emphasis on strong starts.

Player Perspectives on Preparations

"We've been putting in the work as a group over the last few weeks, focusing on getting our combinations right and building rhythm across departments. The Thomas Cup is always demanding, and with three tough group ties ahead, the focus is on staying sharp and taking it one match at a time," said men's team stalwart H. S. Prannoy.

The women's team arrives with a refreshed mix, blending emerging talent with established names as they look to build on their semi-final finishes in 2014 and 2016. The squad sees a change in the doubles lineup, with Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam stepping in for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who miss out due to the former's injury. "It's a huge stage to be part of, and you can feel how important the Thomas & Uber Cup is the moment you step into the setup. We have a young group this time, and everyone is putting in the work, pushing each other every day in training. There's a lot of energy in the team, and we're focused on making the most of this opportunity," said women's team member Unnati Hooda.

Tournament Format and Qualification

A total of 16 teams compete in both the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals, featuring the top badminton nations from across the globe. The Indian men's team secured qualification as one of the three highest-ranked sides at the cut-off date, while the women's team also earned their place through the same route, underlining India's consistent presence at the elite level of the sport.

With the men's team coming in as 2022 champions and the women's side carrying a mix of youth and experience, India will look to settle in quickly and take their campaign forward step by step.

India's Group Stage Fixtures (IST)

Men's Team Fixtures - Group Stage (IST):

April 24: India vs Canada - 12:00 PM

April 27: India vs Australia - 12:00 PM

April 29: India vs China - 1:30 PM

Women's Team Fixtures - Group Stage (IST):

April 24: India vs Denmark - 3:30 PM

April 25: India vs Ukraine - 10:00 PM

April 27: India vs China - 10:00 PM. (ANI)