R Ashwin is keen to see Harsh Dubey in India's one-off Test against Afghanistan, citing his domestic and IPL success. Ashwin also highlighted Kuldeep Yadav's role as spin leader and Washington Sundar's importance on a wearing track.

Ahead of India's one-off Test against Afghanistan, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said his eyes will be on spin bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey and feels that his fine performances in the domestic scene and the Indian Premier League (IPL) will work in his favour.

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India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test at New Chandigarh from Saturday onwards. In the absence of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the Test, which does not feature in the ICC World Test Championship, young domestic stars Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar have been rewarded for their performances in the form of Team India call-ups.

Ashwin on India's spin options

Speaking on JioStar, JioStar expert Ashwin said that Kuldeep Yadav will serve as a spin leader in the absence of Jadeja and his experience of home conditions will be a "huge threat" for Afghanistan. He also said that all-rounder Washington Sundar's ability to bowl long spells will be crucial on a "wearing track".

"Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack against Afghanistan in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. He has been bowling with great rhythm and confidence. His ability to turn the ball both ways and his experience in home conditions make him a huge threat. Washington Sundar will play the supporting role. He is more of a defensive, containing bowler who can also bat lower down the order. His accuracy and ability to bowl long spells will be useful on a wearing track. Both will be key to India's success in this Test match," he said.

"However, my eyes will be on Harsh Dubey. I am curious whether he will get a chance. We will have to wait and see if the team goes with Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey. But I am particularly interested in Dubey because of his strong domestic season. He also had a very good IPL season. Those performances work in his favour. I am looking forward to seeing him make his debut," he added.

Dubey, who wore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) colours in this year's IPL, taking eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 28.50, is in line for his international debut. The Vidarbha spinner has taken 133 wickets in 27 first-class games at an average of 23.26, with best figures of 6/36, a total of nine five-wicket hauls and two ten-fers. He also has 1,027 runs in 44 innings at an average of 25.65, with nine fifties to his name.

Rajasthan all-rounder Suthar has also taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches at an average of 25.76, with best figures of 8/33, including six five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls. He has scored 945 runs in 48 innings at an average of 25.54, with a century and six fifties and a best score of 120. This year for the Gujarat Titans (GT), he took two wickets in four matches at an average of 34.00.

Karim on India's pace attack

On the other hand, JioStar expert Saba Karim said that Mohammed Siraj, will "have to step up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah" and his performances in the Test series against England present proof that he has the quality for that role. He also spoke on how uncapped pacer Gurnoor Brar gets natural bounce due to his height, which could be help Team India on their home pitches.

"He (Siraj) has the pace, the aggression, and the ability to swing the ball both ways. But he will need support from the other end as well. The good thing is that he will have Gurnoor Brar alongside him, a young, tall, right-arm pacer standing at 6 feet 4 inches. His height gives him natural bounce, which can be useful on Indian pitches. This is the right time for Siraj to not only guide but also inspire the young fast bowlers coming through the system," added Saba.

Siraj was India's leading wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England last year, with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43, including best figures of 6/70, a four-fer and two five-wicket hauls.

Gurnoor, on the other hand, has 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches at an average of 27.30, including three four-fers and a five-for to his name and best figures of 5/14.

India Test squad vs Afghanistan:

India Test squad vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel. (ANI)