One of India's largest cycling movements, 'Sundays on Cycle', launched this Sunday under the FIT India campaign. Union and State ministers, along with celebrities, will participate across cities, with over 3.5 lakh registrations already recorded.

This Sunday marks the launch of one of India's largest cycling movements. Union and State ministers will personally participate in the "Sundays on Cycle" events being organised across different cities in the country.

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Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will join the event in Ranchi. West Bengal's new Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik, will participate in Kolkata. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has appealed to people in Punjab to join the movement. In Delhi, noted film actor Vikrant Massey will participate, according to a press release from the Sports Ministry.

More than 3.5 lakh registrations have already been received for cycling this Sunday under the FIT India campaign, all without any advertising. Following the Prime Minister's appeal, people across the country are showing growing interest in cycling, and this is reflected in the massive participation in Sundays on Cycle. The initiative is now evolving from a public participation campaign into a true people's movement.

Cycling is no longer just a mode of transportation; people can now earn Carbon Credits through cycling. Efforts are also underway to introduce a system in the FIT India App through which accumulated Carbon Credits can be redeemed.

Vehicle-Free Campus Initiative

The FIT India Vehicle-Free Campus Initiative encourages educational institutions to promote walking, cycling, and other eco-friendly modes of transport within campuses. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, lower air pollution and carbon emissions, and create a safer, healthier, and more sustainable campus environment for students, faculty, and staff.

Vehicle-Free Campus Certification

To recognise and encourage such efforts, FIT India has introduced the Vehicle-Free Campus Certification. This certification will be awarded to institutions that have adopted sustainable mobility practices and taken effective steps to reduce vehicular movement within campuses. The certification has two categories: Cycle-Friendly Campus - Campuses where cycling is actively promoted and the use of motor vehicles has been significantly reduced. Cycle-Only Campus - Campuses where mobility within the campus is primarily or entirely dependent on cycling and other non-motorised modes of transport.

Several institutions across the country have already undertaken commendable efforts to promote cycling within their campuses which included, KIIT University, Shiv Nadar University, National Defence Academy, and Indian Military Academy. These universities and colleges will also be felicitated on 7 June for their outstanding efforts.

Through this certification and felicitation initiative, FIT India aims to inspire educational institutions across the country to adopt environmentally responsible transportation solutions and collectively contribute towards building a fitter, greener, and more sustainable India. (ANI)