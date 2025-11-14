Cristiano Ronaldo received his first-ever international red card for elbowing an opponent during Portugal’s 2-0 loss to Ireland. This incident results in an automatic suspension for the next World Cup qualifier and could lead to a multi-game ban.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces a possible ban for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after receiving his first-ever red card in international football during Portugal’s 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland. The incident, which occurred in the 61st minute, involved Ronaldo elbowing Irish defender Dara O’Shea. Initially shown a yellow card, the referee upgraded it to a red card following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review on the pitchside monitor.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This marks Ronaldo’s first red card in his record 226 appearances for Portugal, the highest number in men’s international soccer. At club level, Ronaldo has been sent off 13 times. Due to the red card, Ronaldo must serve an automatic one-match suspension and will miss Portugal’s crucial World Cup qualifying game against Armenia, a match that could secure Portugal’s spot in the tournament hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

FIFA's regulations

Under FIFA’s disciplinary regulations, a ban of at least two matches is required for serious foul play, with a minimum of three matches for violent conduct or assault such as elbowing. Any suspension carried over from qualifiers applies only to competitive matches and cannot be served during friendly games.

Portugal’s head coach Roberto Martinez defended Ronaldo after the match, saying the red card was harsh given Ronaldo’s dedication and lack of previous dismissals. Martinez explained that Ronaldo endured physical challenges during the game and that the elbowing motion looked worse on camera than in reality. Despite his defense, Portugal was stunned by an Ireland side led by Troy Parrott, who scored twice to secure a surprising 2-0 victory that keeps Ireland’s World Cup hopes alive.

Ronaldo's pre-game comments

Prior to the match, Ronaldo had pledged good behavior, anticipating boos from the Aviva Stadium crowd. He also said he wants the crowd to boo him and that would take pressure away from other players. The rivalry had increased after a previous encounter where Ronaldo’s celebration angered Irish defender Jake O’Brien. Ireland's coach, Heimir Hallgrimsson, also advised the referee to carefully monitor Ronaldo. After the red card, Ronaldo responded to the jeers with a sarcastic clap and thumbs-up and exchanged words with Hallgrimsson before leaving the pitch.

Hallgrimsson later commented on the incident, noting that Ronaldo’s actions led to the dismissal and that any influence he had on the referee was minimal. He described Ronaldo’s post-match behavior as “a moment of silliness.” Despite the setback, Portugal still leads Group F and can clinch World Cup qualification with a win against Armenia, which would also allow Ronaldo to participate in his sixth World Cup.