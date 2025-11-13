England’s World Cup camp takes a curious turn as Thomas Tuchel’s players slip into ‘brain‑boosting’ shoes, billed to sharpen focus and mental clarity.

England believe they have found a unique advantage ahead of next summer’s World Cup in the United States by introducing special footwear into their training camp. Thomas Tuchel’s squad have been spotted wearing Nike’s new ‘Mind001’ shoes, which the manufacturer claims can improve mental sharpness and concentration.

The brightly coloured slip-ons, priced at £80, are promoted as enhancing pre-game routines through “mind-altering science.” According to Nike, sensors in the soles connect with receptors in the brain to boost focus. Tuchel himself has not worn the shoes but admitted all his players are using them.

“I don’t know much about these shoes,” Thomas Tuchel said. “They told me they can focus better in meetings if they wear them and I hope they believe it. Maybe the most important thing is that they believe it. I don’t know the science behind it, but all the players are wearing them.”

The footwear, which resembles Crocs with thick soles, is set to go on general sale in January 2026. Nike claim the design connects thousands of mechanoreceptors underfoot with the mind, sending positive signals to aid concentration. Norway striker Erling Haaland has also been pictured wearing the shoes.

Beyond the shoes, Thomas Tuchel highlights meditation and modern mental routines for players

Thomas Tuchel, however, continues to rely on meditation and breathing techniques for his own mental preparation. He revealed he began meditation before his Chelsea tenure and still practices it daily when possible. “It helps me to calm down, to focus and be aware. The more you do it the more effect you feel, but it’s subtle,” he explained.

England’s camp has also enlisted Dr Suzanne Scott, who conducts breathwork sessions for the players. Thomas Tuchel said the squad has embraced these routines, feeling relief and improved focus. He added that many modern footballers invest in meditation, yoga, pilates and visualization as part of their personal support systems.

The “magic shoes” have become a feature at England’s training base ahead of their final two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. Tuchel admitted he is willing to explore every possible method to ensure his players are fully prepared for the tournament.