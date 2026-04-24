India started their Thomas Cup 2026 campaign with a resounding 4-1 win over Canada. Despite Lakshya Sen losing the opening match to Victor Lai, India won the next four matches in straight games to secure a dominant victory in their Group A clash.

Former champions India kicked off their Thomas Cup campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Canada in their Group A clash of Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Friday.

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Putting behind Lakshya Sen's loss against world championships bronze medallist Victor Lai in the first match, all the other Indian players won their respective matches in straight games to get the team one step closer to the quarterfinal spot, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Sen stumbles in opening match

The opening men's singles between Lakshya Sen and Victor Lai was obviously the match to watch out for as the two had played a marathon encounter in the recently concluded All England Championships, where the Indian had come out on top.

On Saturday, Sen started strong as he opened up a 11-5 lead in the opening game and then staved off his opponent to draw first blood. But Lai then grabbed the initiative in the second before the Indian drew level, first at 12-12 and then at 19-19. However, Sen could not wrap things up in two games, and Lai then dominated the third to win 18-21, 21-19, 21-10 in an hour and 11 minutes to give Canada the lead.

India roars back to seal tie

Former world no 1 men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty drew level for India with a clinical 21-10, 21-11 win over Jonathan Lai and Kevin Lee.

Asian Championships runners-up Ayush Shetty then put his team ahead by quelling a second game fight back from Brian Yang to win 21-13, 21-17.

The men's doubles combination of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun sealed the tie for India with a comfortable 21-7, 21-15 win over Ty Alexander Lindeman and Nyl Yakura.

Kidambi Srikanth completed the scoreline, beating Joshua Nguyen 21-17, 21-12.

Indian women will kick off their campaign against Denmark later in the day.

Result: Men: India beat Canada 4-1 (Lakshya Sen lost to Victor Lai 21-18, 19-21, 10-21; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Jonathan Lai/Kevin Lee 21-10, 21-11; Ayush Shetty bt Brian Yang 21-13, 21-17; Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs Ty Alexander Lindeman/Nyl Yakura 21-7, 21-15; Kidambi Srikanth bt Joshua Nguyen 21-17, 21-12). (ANI)