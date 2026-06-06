Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess 2026 title. His parents, Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi, expressed immense pride and happiness over their son's prestigious victory.

R Praggnanandhaa's father, Rameshbabu, has expressed pride in his son's achievement after the Indian Grandmaster (GM) won the Norway Chess 2026 tournament.

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Praggnanandhaa scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title. The 20-year-old clinched the crown with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer, capping off one of the most impressive comeback runs in the tournament's history.

'We are very happy': Parents hail son's achievement

On Praggnanandhaa winning Norway Chess, his father said to ANI, "We are very happy that Praggnanandhaa has won the Norway Chess. I think this is the first time an Indian has won Norway Chess. We are all happy. Just now I have spoken with his coach also. He is also very happy."

On India GM's future games, his father added, "Last night I spoke (to Praggnanandhaa). He is very comfortable... Next, he is going to Hong Kong for the World Rapid Team Tournament (FIDE World Team Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2026)..."

On Magnus Carlsen's defeat against Praggnanandhaa, Rameshbabu said, "Winning and losing are a part of the game. We cannot underestimate or overstate. He is the strongest man in the game. Still, he is the world number one. That we can't deny..."

Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, also praised her son's historic victory at Norway Chess 2026 and highlighted the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving success. "We are very happy that Pragg won Norway Chess. Pragg winning the 10-day tournament, where all top players played, makes us all very happy. We are all very happy," Praggnanandhaa's mother Nagalakshmi said.

"We think hard work is the secret to success. We also tell them the same thing. Even if there are ups and downs, don't give up hard work, and one day you will get it. They follow this," she added.

A historic comeback run

The Norway Chess tournament featured a world-class field, including World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, reigning world champion D Gukesh, Alireza Firouzja, Wesley So and Vincent Keymer, making it one of the strongest events on the international chess calendar.

The victory over Keymer came on the back of Praggnanandhaa's wins against Alireza Firouzja, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and reigning world champion D Gukesh over the previous four days.

The tournament also saw Praggnanandhaa complete a rare double over Carlsen. Entering the round half a point behind Wesley So, Praggnanandhaa knew that a win would put him in a strong position to seize the title. Playing with the white pieces against Vincent Keymer, the Indian Grandmaster made full use of his opportunity, converting a crucial victory. The result earned Praggnanandhaa a maximum of three points and took his tally to 18, enough to secure first place in the standings. (ANI)