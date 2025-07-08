Virat Kohli backed Novak Djokovic to win his 25th Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025, praising his resilience and dedication. Kohli, present at Djokovic’s 4th-round match, hopes to see a Djokovic vs Alcaraz final.

Team India star batter and former captain, Virat Kohli, has backed Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic to clinch a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title this year. Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were in attendance at the Centre Court during Djokovic’s fourth-round clash against Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Kohli watched Djokovic bounce back from a set down to clinch the victory in four sets against de Minaur to seal his spot in his 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance. During the match, Virat Kohli put up an Instagram story, praising the Serbian tennis star by calling him a ‘gladiator’ while sharing a picture from the match.

Novak Djokovic dropped a set only twice in the ongoing edition of the Wimbledon Championships. The first came in his first-round match against Alexandre Muller of France, winning it in four sets.

‘We've exchanged some messages’

Speaking from the Centre Court to former Indian tennis legend turned broadcaster Vijay Amritraj, Virat Kohli revealed that he has been in touch with Novak Djokovic. The former India captain picked the final between Djokovic and the defending champion, Novak Djokovic while backing the Serbian to clinch the title.

“I've been in touch with Novak for a while now. We've exchanged some messages. He's been incredibly gracious and kind to stay in touch,” Kohli said on Star Sports.

“So, I'd say I want Novak and Carlos to be in the final, and ideally for Novak to win this one because that would be a tremendous achievement for him at this stage of his career,” he added.

Last year, ahead of the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic revealed that he and Virat Kohli have not met in person yet, but have been texting each other for a few years. Indian batting stalwart has also opened up about his respect and admiration for the Serbian tennis star.

When Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, a month before the England Test tour, Novak Djokovic took his Instagram handle and wrote, ‘incredible innings.’

Novak deserves it, says Virat Kohli

Further speaking about Novak Djokovic, Virat Kohli praised the Serbian tennis star, saying he deserves to win the Wimbledon title this year while lauding his unmatched Grand Slam tally and dedication.

“And, you know, in the comparison or conversation about being the greatest of all time, he'd be right up there with anyone else if not number one with the maximum number of Grand Slam titles. He deserves it,” the 36-year-old said.

“Given the amount of hard work he's put in, I really hope he plays Carlos in the final and wins,” he added.

Novak Djokovic eyes 25th Grand Slam title and Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record

After sealing the quarterfinal berth, Novak Djokovic has continued his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, which has been waiting for him since 2024.

This year, the Serbian lost the chance of breaking the jinx with Margaret, Court, with whom he shares a record 24 Grand Slam titles, twice following semifinal losses at the Australian Open and French Open,

Additionally, if Djokovic clinches his Wimbledon title this year, he would equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles — the most by any male player in the tournament’s history.

Novak Djokovic lost his last two Wimbledon finals to Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, including the 2023 title clash and 2024 rematch, both of which denied him a record-equalling eighth crown at the All England Club.

Novak Djokovic will face Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, July 9.