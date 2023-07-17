Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'm only 20 years old...': Carlos Alcaraz sends message to fans after claiming Wimbledon 2023 crown

    In a thrilling showdown at Wimbledon 2023, Carlos Alcaraz, the young tennis sensation, made history by defeating Novak Djokovic

    cricket
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz, the rising star of tennis, created a historic moment at Wimbledon 2023 by defeating former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final match. The young Spanish player successfully defended his ATP No. 1 ranking against the seven-time champion from Serbia, solidifying his status as the future of the sport. The intense match on Sunday witnessed Alcaraz overcome Djokovic, who had previously won the Wimbledon title four times in consecutive seasons. With a final score of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, Alcaraz secured his maiden Wimbledon victory.

    The highly anticipated final showcased the exceptional talent and determination of both athletes. Alcaraz, at just 20 years old, engaged in a captivating battle with the formidable 23-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic. Demonstrating unwavering belief in himself, Alcaraz emerged as the triumphant player in a hard-fought contest, marking it as his proudest moment.

    Carlos Alcaraz expressed his happiness and appreciation after achieving a long-term goal of winning Wimbledon. Recognising the significance of his accomplishment at such a young age, he emphasised the importance of daily efforts and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his journey.

