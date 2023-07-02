Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's Yuki Bhambri claims maiden ATP Tour Title in Mallorca Doubles final

    India's Yuki Bhambri claimed his first-ever ATP Tour title at the Mallorca Championships 2023 in Spain. Joining forces with Lloyd Harris, Bhambri showcased an impressive performance in a straight-set victory over Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald

    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    India's Yuki Bhambri secured his inaugural ATP Tour title by emerging victorious in the men's doubles final at the Mallorca Championships 2023 in Spain on Saturday. Teaming up with Lloyd Harris, Bhambri displayed an impressive performance throughout the tournament, culminating in a straight-set triumph over the Indian-South African duo of Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald in the ATP 250 final. The pair claimed a resounding 6-3, 6-4 victory, not dropping a set throughout the competition.

    This triumph marks the first singles and doubles ATP Tour victory for both Bhambri and Harris. Reflecting on their achievement, Bhambri expressed delight and emphasized the enjoyable nature of their journey. Furthermore, Harris expressed his satisfaction with the unexpected success, considering it a bonus. By virtue of this win, Bhambri is poised to achieve a career-high doubles ranking of 58th in the ATP standings, climbing from his current position of 75th.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know about the marquee event

    "Definitely a lot of fun. We went in with no expectations I think this week. We just enjoyed playing, took it match by match and had a great tournament. It's a great city, a great place and I really enjoyed playing here," said

    "We had so much fun out there. We really enjoyed it. I didn't even know I was going to play this week. For me, it's just all a bonus. Super stoked with the title," added Harris, who became the first South African to win an ATP Tour title since Raven Klaasen last year in Seoul.

    Bhambri and Harris won the match after eliminating top seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the semifinals and fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the quarterfinals. Eight aces helped them win 90% of their first-serve points, and they only faced two break points, saving one.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023 schedule OUT: It's Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cachin in Round 1; check other details

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
