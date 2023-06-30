Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know about the marquee event

    Get ready for the highly anticipated Wimbledon 2023, as tennis enthusiasts around the world gear up for the marquee event. Here is all the essential information you need to know about this prestigious tournament.

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know about the marquee event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    The much-anticipated Wimbledon Championships mark the culmination of the grass-court season, drawing tennis stars from around the world. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the reigning world no. 1 players, have been awarded the top seeds in the men's and women's singles draws, respectively, for the 2023 edition. Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic has been seeded no. 2 in the men's singles and placed at the opposite end of the draw. In the women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka, the no. 2 seed, finds herself in the other half of the draw, potentially setting up a clash with Swiatek in the final. Elena Rybakina, the defending women's champion, is seeded no. 3.

    The draw also sees the return of Russian and Belarusian players such as Daniil Medvedev, Sabalenka, Andrey Rublev, and Victoria Azarenka, as the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has lifted the ban for the 2023 edition, allowing these players to compete as neutrals.

    The Wimbledon 2023 tournament is scheduled to commence on July 3. Fans can catch the live streaming of the draw on Wimbledon's social media channels. However, the Wimbledon 2023 draw will not be broadcasted in India.

    Also Read: Stefanos Tsitsipas clarifies comments about Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 after racism accusations

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    snooker Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine? osf

    Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

    cricket Ashes 2023: England's rollercoaster day of Cricket, no balls, runs and wickets galore osf

    Ashes 2023: England's rollercoaster day of Cricket, no balls, runs and wickets galore

    cricket Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record osf

    Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record

    cricket Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India osf

    Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India

    football Argentina secures top spot in FIFA World Rankings, followed by France and Brazil osf

    Argentina secures top spot in FIFA World Rankings, followed by France and Brazil

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage snt

    SHOCKING! Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    snooker Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine? osf

    Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon