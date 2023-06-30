Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know about the marquee event

Get ready for the highly anticipated Wimbledon 2023, as tennis enthusiasts around the world gear up for the marquee event. Here is all the essential information you need to know about this prestigious tournament.

The much-anticipated Wimbledon Championships mark the culmination of the grass-court season, drawing tennis stars from around the world. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the reigning world no. 1 players, have been awarded the top seeds in the men's and women's singles draws, respectively, for the 2023 edition. Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic has been seeded no. 2 in the men's singles and placed at the opposite end of the draw. In the women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka, the no. 2 seed, finds herself in the other half of the draw, potentially setting up a clash with Swiatek in the final. Elena Rybakina, the defending women's champion, is seeded no. 3.

The draw also sees the return of Russian and Belarusian players such as Daniil Medvedev, Sabalenka, Andrey Rublev, and Victoria Azarenka, as the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has lifted the ban for the 2023 edition, allowing these players to compete as neutrals.

The Wimbledon 2023 tournament is scheduled to commence on July 3. Fans can catch the live streaming of the draw on Wimbledon's social media channels. However, the Wimbledon 2023 draw will not be broadcasted in India.

Also Read: Stefanos Tsitsipas clarifies comments about Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 after racism accusations