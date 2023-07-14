Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner aims to break Djokovic's dominance in the Semi Final showdown

    Jannik Sinner, in his best-ever run at a Grand Slam tournament, prepares to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at Wimbledon. Reflecting on their previous encounter and seeking redemption, Sinner acknowledges the match will be a tactical battle against Djokovic'

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner aims to break Djokovic's dominance in the Semi Final showdown osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    Jannik Sinner is making an impressive breakthrough at Wimbledon, reaching the semifinals in what is his best-ever run at a grand slam tournament. However, his next challenge is none other than the defending champion, Novak Djokovic. Sinner is well aware of their previous encounter in last year's Wimbledon quarterfinals, where he held a two-set lead but ultimately fell short as Djokovic mounted a remarkable comeback to claim the victory and ultimately the title.

    Reflecting on that match, Sinner sees it as a valuable learning experience that has fueled his motivation to improve and seek redemption. With the upcoming semifinal clash, Sinner acknowledges that this time around, it will be a completely different match, presenting a fresh opportunity to halt Djokovic's extraordinary run at Wimbledon. 

    “I am going to watch [last year’s quarter-final], knowing that it is going to be a completely different match, because I am different but I feel like also he has improved,” the Italian told Euro. “He is playing much better, so it's going to be a very tactical match.”

    Jannik Sinner has had a relatively smooth path at Wimbledon, with his opponents not ranked within the top 75 of the world rankings. Despite early losses in previous tournaments, Sinner has displayed solid and consistent performance, bouncing back from his surprising defeat at Roland Garros.

    As he prepares to face Novak Djokovic, Sinner acknowledges the importance of different conditions that may influence the outcome of the match. He highlights factors like the roof being closed or open, weather conditions, and wind as potential game-changers. However, he expresses his excitement about the opportunity to compete against Djokovic once again.

    Sinner might prefer the roof to be closed, as statistics suggest that the balls tend to fly faster and more consistently in such conditions. This would suit his powerful groundstrokes from the back of the court. However, it's worth noting that Djokovic has not lost on Centre Court since 2013, making this a highly challenging situation for any professional tennis player.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur secures final spot after thrilling comeback victory, will face Marketa Vondrousova

    Reflecting on his Wimbledon journey, Sinner acknowledges the significance of reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal. Despite his consistent performances in recent Grand Slam tournaments, reaching the quarterfinals in four out of the last seven, this is the first time he has the opportunity to compete for a spot in the final. 

    “It means a lot, many hours of work on the court and sacrifices, and it feels good. In the other way, the tournament is not finished. I’m happy, I'm pleased that I can play my first semi-final here in this special court against a very special player. I'm looking forward to and hopefully it's going to be a good match,” concluded the Italian.

    Djokovic is in imperious form and aiming for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, and overcame another big hitter in Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal. Although he was given trouble by Sinner in their encounter last year, he will also have the confidence that he can outlast a player who has struggled with remaining competitive in long matches in the past. It promises to be a spectacular encounter between the pair.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic Test debut - A look at records broken by the centurion osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic Test debut - A look at records broken by the centurion

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: India's dominant display; Jaiswal's debut century and Sharma's hundred propel India to lead osf

    IND vs WI 2023: India's dominant display; Jaiswal's debut century and Sharma's hundred propel India to lead

    cricket Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inspiring Journey; from selling 'Pani Puri' to remarkable Test century on debut osf

    Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inspiring Journey; from selling 'Pani Puri' to remarkable Test century on debut

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: One Jabeur secures final spot after thrilling comeback victory, will face Marketa Vondrousova osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur secures final spot after thrilling comeback victory, will face Marketa Vondrousova

    football Ahead of Inter Miami debut, fan stuns Lionel Messi with kiss during selfie moment (WATCH) osf

    Ahead of Inter Miami debut, fan stuns Lionel Messi with kiss during selfie moment (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh: Another Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, 8th death in 4 months AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Another Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, 8th death in 4 months

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29 Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29; Here's what you can expect

    Frustrated over high electricity bill, Man stabs bill collector in Karnataka's Madikeri vkp

    Frustrated over high electricity bill, Man stabs bill collector in Karnataka's Madikeri

    Kerala: Carcass of wild elephant with broken tusk found buried on rubber plantation in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Carcass of wild elephant with broken tusk found buried on rubber plantation in Thrissur

    Khichdi Recipe: How to make traditional vegetable kitchari RBA EAI

    Khichdi Recipe: How to make traditional vegetable kitchari

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon