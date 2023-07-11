Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini

    World number one Carlos Alcaraz is determined to make his Wimbledon dreams a reality by reaching the final and emerging as the champion. Despite a rocky start, Alcaraz overcame Matteo Berrettini to secure a spot in the quarterfinals

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz, the current world number one, is determined to fulfil his Wimbledon aspirations by reaching the final and emerging victorious. Despite a shaky start, Alcaraz overcame Matteo Berrettini to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament. His next opponent will be Holger Rune as he vies for a place in the semifinals. Expressing his dreams of Wimbledon glory, Alcaraz emphasised his desire to win the title this year after progressing to the quarterfinals. In his recent match against Berrettini, Alcaraz displayed resilience by bouncing back from a first-set loss and ultimately triumphing with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

    The upcoming quarterfinal clash between Alcaraz and Rune holds significance as it marks the first time in the Open era that two players under the age of 21 will compete for a spot in the final four. Alcaraz expressed his excitement about the encounter, highlighting the shared journey of two young stars striving to realize their dreams.

    Reflecting on his previous Wimbledon performance where he exited in the fourth round, Alcaraz affirmed his determination to achieve success this time around.

    “The young guys reaching their dreams together is great,” said Alcaraz. “Last year I lost in the fourth round here and I really wanted this. I knew it would be really tough playing Matteo. After losing the first set, I knew I would have my chances if I stayed focused."

    Alcaraz said that he is hungry for more and aims to achieve his Wimbledon dream this year.

    “I’m hungry for more. My dream is to play a final here, win this title one day. I hope to reach that dream this year. Right now it’s great just to be in the quarter-final.”

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Living a dream, says Eubanks after stunning Tsitsipas in see-saw thriller (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
