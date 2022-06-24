Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: Epic Djokovic vs Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here

    Top seed Novak Djokovic could face Spanish ace Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster final clash at Wimbledon 2022.

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Epic Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 7:41 PM IST

    Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic could face Spanish ace and second-seeded Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster final clash at the Wimbledon 2022. 

    The Serbian, who aims to capture his fourth consecutive crown at the Grand Slam tournament, will begin his title defence against South Korean Soonwoo Kwon on Centre Court on Monday, with Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis or Pole Kamil Majchrzak awaiting in the second round.

    Also read: Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic trains hard for 'childhood dream tournament'

    Djokovic could also face Spanish teenage sensation in a blockbuster quarter-finals clash before meeting French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in a potential semi-final. Fifth seed Alcaraz is making his second appearance at Wimbledon and starts against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, with the third seed Norweigian playing Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

    Ruud is projected to face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals. The Pole will begin his Wimbledon campaign against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Last season, Hurkacz defeated Roger Federer en route to the semi-finals.

    The 10th seed Jannik Sinner meets former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in a popcorn first-round match, while two-time champion Andy Murray will face Australia's James Duckworth. Murray, Sinner and Wawrinka are all in six-time champion Djokovic's quarter.

    Meanwhile, Nadal will start his bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, with 2017 finalist Marin Cilic a potential fourth-round opponent.

    The Spaniard, who lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2010, is seeded to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals in a potential Roland Garros rematch. The Canadian, who advanced to the last eight in 2021, faces a tricky opening test against American Maxime Cressy.

    Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas could clash in the other quarter-final in the bottom half. Last year's finalist Berrettini, who triumphed on the grass in Stuttgart and London this month, opens against Cristian Garin, while fourth-seeded Greek Tsitsipas plays Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard.

    Other first-round matches to watch out for include Australia's Nick Kyrgios against British wild card Paul Jubb, last year's semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and Indian Wells champ Taylor Fritz against Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

    Also read: How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic's career

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 7:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Leicestershire, IND vs LEIC 2022: Mohammed Shami celebration post Cheteshwar Pujara dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing-ayh

    IND vs LEIC 2022: Shami's celebration post Pujara's dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing

    England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Netizens react to Henry Nicholls bizzare dismissal-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Tendulkar cites 'gully cricket' rules over Nicholls' bizarre dismissal

    nba draft PSG star Kylian Mbappe hopes his favourite team, LA Lakers, wins NBA championship next year snt

    PSG star Mbappe hopes his favourite team, LA Lakers, wins NBA championship next year

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Twin centuries from Yash Dubey and Shubham S Sharma put Madhya Pradesh MP on top vs Mumbai-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Twin centuries from Dubey and Shubham put MP on top vs Mumbai

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick

    Recent Stories

    Tuna fish export scam' in Lakshadweep: CBI conducts surprise checks

    Tuna fish export scam' in Lakshadweep: CBI conducts surprise checks

    Pictures Jacqueline Fernandez looks super-HOT in sexy black dress RBA

    Pictures: Jacqueline Fernandez looks super-HOT in sexy black dress

    Ever seen a Tarantula shedding its bone? Watch fascinating yet creepy video-tgy

    Ever seen a Tarantula shedding its bone? Watch fascinating yet creepy video

    Japanese city contractor goes out for drinks loses USD containing personal data of 4 6 lakh residents gcw

    Japanese city contractor goes out for drinks, loses USD containing personal data of 4.6 lakh residents

    India vs Leicestershire, IND vs LEIC 2022: Mohammed Shami celebration post Cheteshwar Pujara dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing-ayh

    IND vs LEIC 2022: Shami's celebration post Pujara's dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon