Wimbledon 2022: Epic Djokovic vs Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic could face Spanish ace and second-seeded Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster final clash at the Wimbledon 2022.

The Serbian, who aims to capture his fourth consecutive crown at the Grand Slam tournament, will begin his title defence against South Korean Soonwoo Kwon on Centre Court on Monday, with Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis or Pole Kamil Majchrzak awaiting in the second round.

Djokovic could also face Spanish teenage sensation in a blockbuster quarter-finals clash before meeting French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in a potential semi-final. Fifth seed Alcaraz is making his second appearance at Wimbledon and starts against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, with the third seed Norweigian playing Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Ruud is projected to face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals. The Pole will begin his Wimbledon campaign against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Last season, Hurkacz defeated Roger Federer en route to the semi-finals.

The 10th seed Jannik Sinner meets former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in a popcorn first-round match, while two-time champion Andy Murray will face Australia's James Duckworth. Murray, Sinner and Wawrinka are all in six-time champion Djokovic's quarter.

Meanwhile, Nadal will start his bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, with 2017 finalist Marin Cilic a potential fourth-round opponent.

The Spaniard, who lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2010, is seeded to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals in a potential Roland Garros rematch. The Canadian, who advanced to the last eight in 2021, faces a tricky opening test against American Maxime Cressy.

Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas could clash in the other quarter-final in the bottom half. Last year's finalist Berrettini, who triumphed on the grass in Stuttgart and London this month, opens against Cristian Garin, while fourth-seeded Greek Tsitsipas plays Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard.

Other first-round matches to watch out for include Australia's Nick Kyrgios against British wild card Paul Jubb, last year's semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and Indian Wells champ Taylor Fritz against Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

