Wimbledon 2022: 'I'm just trying to stay in the moment' - Nick Kyrgios on reaching quarterfinal

As he advanced to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in seven years, Nick Kyrgios insists that he wants to "stay in the moment" after reaching the Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinal.

Following a five-set thriller against Brandon Nakashima in the 2022 Wimbledon Grand Slam, Nick Kyrgios wants to stay in the moment. The Australian first made his name in 2014 by defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain at Wimbledon. While his career has stagnated, the serving machine seems to be playing at his best again. The 40th-ranked Australian started his Wimbledon campaign with a narrow first-round win in five sets. However, he followed this up with two impressive upsets. Kyrigos defeated 26th-ranked Filip Krajinović in straight sets to defeat four-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Round 3.

After his recent win over Nakashima, Kyrigos will be in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in seven years, where he will face Chilean tennis player Cristian Garín. A win in that match could see Kyrgios play his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final against a familiar foe: Rafael Nadal.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022: 'It's amazing, so very happy' - Rafael Nadal on sealing quarterfinals berth

Following his pre-quarters victory against Brandon Nakashima, Kyrigos said, "I'm not thinking about lifting a trophy or making semi-finals or the final. I'm just thinking about my daily habits, just trying to put in a good performance on the court and then a good practice session. [I am] trying to stay positive."

"Once I'm off the court, enjoy time with my team and my girlfriend. Then, [I] get into game mode. I'm not thinking about anything ahead or any [title] goals. I'm just really trying to stay in the moment. I woke up after [Stefanos] Tsitsipas [match] and had some shoulder pain," Kyrgios added.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - After 4th round exit, Alcaraz wishes Sinner luck for Djokovic clash

"I've played so much tennis in the past month and a half, so I almost knew it was time for my body to start feeling niggles. I think that's normal. At this time in the event, I don't think anyone is feeling 100 per cent. Rafa [Nadal], you see him dealing with something niggling all the time. I don't think anyone is feeling 100 per cent. It's just something I manage. Mentally, I deal with these things a lot better now," concluded Kyrgios.