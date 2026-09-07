Czech tennis star Jakub Mensik was heckled by a drunk fan during his five-set third-round loss to Learner Tien at US Open 2026. The fan was ejected after disrupting play in the fourth set, sparking debate over crowd control.

Czech tennis star Jakub Mensik was allegedly heckled by a drunk fan during his third-round US Open 2026 men’s singles clash against Learner Tien at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Sunday, September 6.

Jakub Mensik was knocked out of the tournament with a five-set defeat to Learner Tien: 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 in a gruelling late-night thriller. Despite winning the second and third sets and gaining the upper hand in the match, the Czech player found his rhythm severely tested when crowd rowdiness boiled over into direct verbal abuse.

In his first two rounds, Jakub Mensik had cruised through strong performances, defeating Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki in three straight sets in the opener before overcoming Jurij Rodionov of Austria in a four-set battle, making his exit a bitter pill to swallow as the chaotic stadium atmosphere boiled over.

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Mensik’s Encounter with Drunk Fan Goes ,Viral

As Jakub Mensik was knocked out of the US Open 2026 after a third-round defeat to Learner Tien, the Czech tennis star reached his breaking point when a spectator, appearing visibly intoxicated, persistently shouted and disrupted play from the stands.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a drunk spectator was seen repeatedly heckling Mensik and gesturing toward him from the stands, forcing the Czech star to stop play and point out the disruptive fan to the chair umpire.

After repeated interruptions, the surrounding spectators turned on the individual themselves, drowning out the tension with loud chants of ‘Kick him out’ before the tournament security officials stepped in to escort the unruly fan away from the stands. The spectator walked out by himself, raising his arms in a theatrical gesture before the stadium security escorted him out.

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According to reports, the incident occurred during the fourth set, when Mensik was leading 2–0, but Tien was beginning his comeback. Two hecklers were involved, one was escorted out by security, while another left voluntarily.

The distraction appeared to have temporarily broken Mensik’s momentum, allowing the 14th-seeded American to claw his way back into the match, secure the fourth and fifth sets, and complete a remarkable comeback victory.

US Open Crowd Under Fire as Fans Call for Action Against Hecklers

The spectators’ behaviour during Jakub Mensik’s match has added fuel to an ongoing debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), over crowd control at Flushing Meadows, with fans and tennis enthusiasts demanding stricter boundaries for alcohol sales and crowd monitoring during late-night showdowns.

Taking to their X handles, several fans criticised the behaviour of the disruptive spectators while questioning the tournament organisers’ handling of the situation. Others argued that the energetic atmosphere at the US Open should not come at the expense of players’ concentration and the overall integrity of the match.

However, some fans defended the passionate atmosphere at the US Open, arguing that a lively crowd is part of what makes the Grand Slam unique. While maintaining that fans should be allowed to cheer, they agreed that persistent heckling and personal abuse should not be tolerated.

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Meanwhile, the debate over whether late-night scheduling encourages rowdy spectator behavior continues to gain traction across tennis circuits worldwide.

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