Jannik Sinner dominated Alexander Bublik in the US Open 4th round, recording the second-fastest win in history. After the match, a spectator tried to steal from his bag while he signed autographs, but security quickly intervened to stop the theft.

A shocking incident took place following Jannik Sinner’s fourth-round victory over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the US Open 2025 on Tuesday, September 2. Sinner's quest for the US Open title continues as he advanced to the quarterfinals by streamrolling Bublik in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik in three straight sets - 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, one hour and 21 minutes, the second-shortest completed match in the history of the New York Major. In the last four matches of his ongoing US Open campaign, the World No.1 dropped a set only once, which came against Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the third round, showcasing his dominant form.

Following the third round, Sinner completed 20 matches at the US Open, making him the fourth youngest player after Rafael Nadal, Boris Becker, and Novak Djokovic to achieve this feat across all four Grand Slams in the Open Era.

Sinner’s bag targeted by a spectator

Jannik Sinner had a good day on the court following his dominant victory over Alexander Bublik in the fourth round. After the win, Sinner took out time to sign autographs and interact with fans, as every player does after a match. However, there was an attempt at theft by a spectator from Sinner’s bag while he was engaged with fans.

In a video that went viral on social media, Jannik Sinner was seen posing for pictures with fans before leaving the court, when a spectator, who was near him, attempted to steal from his bag. As Sinner was busy clicking pictures and interacting with fans, a spectator was trying to unzip the Italian’s bag to grab items inside, despite the security officials standing beside him.

However, the theft was immediately avoided after one of the security guards noticed the suspicious movement and quickly intervened, which led the spectator to pull his hands back.

After interacting with the fans, Jannik Sinner left the Arthur Ashe Stadium with his belongings secured from any theft and continued his way to the players’ area, unharmed and focused on his next match.

Sinner shatters Novak Djokovic’s record

Jannik Sinner has entered the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams this year and has made it to the finals of three majors at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon Championships. The Italian star is now aiming for the third Grand Slam title of the season after having won at the Australian Open and Wimbledon

As Sinner entered the quarterfinal of the fourth Grand Slam event on the trot this year, the World No.1 shattered Novak Djokovic’s 14-year world record. At the age of 24 and 19 days, Jannik Sinner became the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of all four Majors this year, breaking Djokovic’s previous record of 24 Years and 98 Days in 2011.

Jannik Sinner will continue to aim for US Open title defence when he takes on his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian quarterfinal on Wednesday, September 3. If Sinner wins the quarterfinal, he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alex de Minaur in the semifinal clash. There is a possibility of Italian facing Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the final if two lock horns in the semifinal.