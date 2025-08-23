Jannik Sinner told his parents he’d quit tennis if not in the top 200 by 24. Despite financial challenges, he surpassed his goals, becoming World No.1 and a two-time Grand Slam champion before turning 24.

The World No.1 and Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner revealed an ultimatum to his parents of quitting the sport if he had not achieved a world ranking of 200 or above in men’s singles by the age of 24. Sinner is set to defend his US Open title, which he first clinched by defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the final last year at Flushing Meadows.

Over the last few years, Jannik Sinner has witnessed a rapid rise in the international arena after his career breakthrough by reaching his maiden ATP Masters 1000 Final at the Canadian Open in 2021, steadily climbing the rankings to become World No.1 and a Grand Slam champion. 2024 was a year to remember for the Italian as he clinched two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and the US Open, and claimed top spot in the ATP Rankings after Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal from the French Open.

After winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open in 2023, Jannik Sinner was considered one of the brightest young stars alongside his rival, Carlos Alcaraz, in men’s tennis, and a year later, the Italian clinched his maiden Major title at the Australian Open and topped the ATP Rankings.

Tennis costly sport for Sinner and his family

Jannik Sinner might have achieved remarkable success on the court, but his journey to the top was not easy for him and his family, given the financial and emotional cost that came with pursuing professional tennis. Speaking at the press conference ahead of his opening round against Vit Kopriva at the US Open, Sinner was asked about his ‘original dreams’ from his childhood days.

In response, the Innichen-born tennis player stated that he told his parents he would completely stop playing tennis by the age of 23 or 24, given his modest family background and the money required to compete internationally, unless he had broken into the top 200 in the ATP rankings by then.

“I told my parents that if I was not ranked under 200 at the age of 23 or 24, I would stop playing tennis. Because we could not afford it, you know. It costs a lot of money to travel around for tournaments, to have a coach,” Sinner said.

“I was very lucky that I started to earn my money at around 18, and I felt safe. When you are young, you dream, you do not even believe it," he added.

In 2019, Jannik Sinner inched closer to breaking into the top 200 after he earned an ATP Masters 1000 win by defeating Steve Johnson of the USA at the Italian Open. Sinner managed to achieve a career-high ranking of 197 that year after winning the Croatian Open in Umag in July. At the end of the 2019 ATP Season, the Italian rising star finished with a rank of 78, firmly establishing himself as one of the most promising young talents on the men’s tour.

‘Everything right now is a big extra’

Further speaking about his dream, Jannik Sinner believes that he has already achieved what he wanted to, including winning Grand Slam titles and becoming the World No.1, and whatever he is getting is just a bonus for hard work and perseverance for his success.

"I used to say that I wanted to be World No. 1, I wanted to win a Grand Slam, and it was really just a dream. But the position I am in right now is well beyond my dream. Now it’s different, now I understand my potential,” Sinner said.

“But when I was young, if I had been top 100, I would have been the happiest. Everything right now is a big extra," he concluded.

Before turning 24, Jannik Sinner has already etched his name in tennis history books of records by becoming the first Italian tennis player to become the No.1 and win two more Grand Slam titles, surpassing all the goals he set for himself as a young player.

In his seven-year professional career, Jannik Sinner has earned a total of $46,279,987 in prize money, solidifying his status as one of the most successful and lucrative tennis talents.