Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news broke during Jannik Sinner's US Open match, buzzing through Arthur Ashe Stadium. Despite the distraction, Sinner dominated Vit Kopriva, winning in straight sets and advancing to the second round.

Swift and Kelce have been reportedly dating since 2023 and decided to take a new step in their lives after the American football star proposed to the pop sensation. The news of the engagement was broken by Taylor Swift, who took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of the romantic proposal featuring Travis Kelce on one knee while looking at her and the engagement.

Along with the pictures, Taylor Swift captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been one of the talked-about celebrity couples over the past few years, often making headlines with their public appearances at NFL games and music events. The couple’s engagement has become a topic of conversation as it marks a new milestone in their high-profile relationship and has been widely covered by media outlets worldwide.

Swift-Kelce’s engagement news reaches Arthur Ashe Stadium

The engagement news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spread like wildfire as spectators at the Arthur Ashe Stadium learned of the announcement during Jannik Sinner’s opening match against Vit Kopriva. The incident took place when Kopriva was serving when the S Open commentators, Brad Gilbert and Jason Goodall, came across the engagement.

When Kopriva was about to serve, Gilbert remarked, ‘Taylor Swift is engaged’, ‘engaged to’, and ‘gonna get married and the spectators at the Arthur Ashes Stadium were instantly buzzed by an unexpected news of the year. After Kopriva completed the serve, Brad Gilbert continued by congratulating the couple on-air, sparking excited chatter among the spectators at the stadium.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their appearance at the US Open last year for the final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz, and since then, it has become a memorable moment often referenced by fans and commentators alike whenever the couple attends major sporting events.

Jannik Sinner eases past Vit Kopriva in the first round

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept the entertainment world buzzing with their engagement news, but Jannik Sinner displayed a dominant performance in his first-round clash against Vit Kopriva at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sinner defeated Kopriva in three sets - 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in an hour and 38 minutes, showcasing his commanding form and moving comfortably into the second round.

Jannik Sinner is the defending champion of the men’s singles and will look to defend his US Open triumph to add a fifth title to his Grand Slam tally. However, there was uncertainty over his participation in the New York Major after he was contracted by a virus during the Cincinnati Open Final last week, trailing 0-5 over Carlos Alcaraz before withdrawing midway through the match.

Ahead of the US Open, Sinner stated that he had recovered from his illness, but did not regain match fitness. However, his performance in the opening round of his US Open title defence showed that he has quickly regained his rhythm and is ready to make a strong run at defending his crown.

Jannik Sinner will continue his US Open title defence when he takes on Alexei Popyrin of Australia on Thursday, August 29.