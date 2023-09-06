Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2023: Shelton triumphs in all-American clash; seals semi-finals berth with win over Tiafoe

    In a thrilling U.S. Open quarterfinal clash, Ben Shelton just 20 years old, etched his name in the history books as the youngest American male player to advance to the U.S. Open semifinals since the days of Andy Roddick in 2003.

    Tennis US Open 2023: Shelton triumphs in all-American clash; seals semi-finals berth with win over Tiafoe osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    At just 20 years old, Shelton has become the youngest American male player to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2003. There was a time when a U.S. Open quarterfinal match between two powerful American men was simply regarded as a routine tennis event, rather than a momentous occasion for the sport in the United States. This was the customary scene at the nation's home Grand Slam tournament, considering the United States' rich tennis history, including numerous Davis Cup victories. However, that wasn't the case for nearly two decades. Then, on a Tuesday night, two young men, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, revived that sense of excitement.

    Their paths to this moment were quite distinct—Tiafoe, the son of a maintenance worker at a suburban Maryland tennis center, and Shelton, the son of a former top-60 professional who had transitioned into a highly respected college coach. Over the past year, they developed a unique bond, with the 25-year-old Tiafoe, a seasoned player and crowd favourite, mentoring the 20-year-old Shelton, who didn't even have a passport a year ago, in his inaugural season as a professional.

    "Off the court, he's a great guy, but on the court, he's a real challenge," Shelton remarked about Tiafoe over the weekend.

    Shelton, the left-handed powerhouse whose serves regularly clocked in at nearly 150 miles per hour, quickly became a topic of conversation during the tournament.

    "Ben has been eager to face me at the Open for quite some time," Tiafoe shared while discussing his strategy. "I aimed to make him work hard, forcing him to engage in a demanding match."

    On a muggy and windless night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the temperature seemed to rise as the match progressed, Tiafoe and Shelton delivered a tense and suspenseful contest that extended into the early hours of Wednesday. The U.S. Open is renowned for its late-night drama, legendary battles that only a select few endure until the conclusion. However, on this Tuesday and into Wednesday, the stadium remained vibrant and energetic, as Shelton and Tiafoe exchanged blows and counterattacks from start to finish.

    Ultimately, it was Shelton who emerged victorious, with a final score of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

    Also Read: US Open 2023: Zverev soaking in the moment after setting up QF clash against Alcaraz (WATCH)

    Shelton asserted his dominance early in the match, resembling a seasoned pro with a relaxed demeanour, while Tiafoe struggled, conceding two service breaks and effectively aiding Shelton's cause.

    However, Tiafoe regained his form, opting for a more strategic approach rather than a power-hitting contest. He patiently constructed points, allowing Shelton to cool down and tighten up, as is common with younger players, to level the match.

    The turning point came in a pivotal third-set tiebreaker, a back-and-forth battle that Shelton was on the verge of cruising through before committing two consecutive double faults. Suddenly, Tiafoe, who had relinquished control of the set a few games earlier, found himself on the precipice once again.

    Also Read: US Open 2023: Djokovic jokes about haircut being secret weapon after sealing semi-finals berth (WATCH)

    Unless an unforeseen injury or other unexpected event occurs, Shelton is poised to experience many more defining moments, like the one that unfolded next. Tiafoe was just a point away from seizing a two-sets-to-one lead.

    When Shelton unleashes a serve or a stroke, a distinctive sound emanates from his racket, akin to the power generated by only a select few, including Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 1, in contemporary tennis. It's not the typical sound of strings meeting a felt ball but rather more reminiscent of a sledgehammer driving a spike into a railroad tie. Tiafoe's serve was impressive, but Shelton's forehand return landed just inches from the corner, leaving Tiafoe unable to respond effectively. Two errors later, Shelton secured the set and, in essence, the match. He broke Tiafoe's serve in the opening game of the fourth set and never looked back.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis US Open 2023: Djokovic jokes about haircut being secret weapon after sealing semi-finals berth (WATCH) osf

    US Open 2023: Djokovic jokes about haircut being secret weapon after sealing semi-finals berth (WATCH)

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Venue change uncertainty; Colombo vs Hambantota amid weather worries osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Venue change uncertainty; Colombo vs Hambantota amid weather worries

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock announces ODI retirement post the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock announces ODI retirement post the marquee event

    football Explosive Louis van Gaal claims Qatar World Cup 2022 was fixed for Lionel Messi and Argentina to win snt

    Explosive! Louis van Gaal claims Qatar World Cup 2022 was fixed for Lionel Messi and Argentina to win

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI presents Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket' for VIP stands across India osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: 'Superstar of the millennium' Amitabh Bachchan gets 'Golden Ticket'

    Recent Stories

    UK set to ban Russia's Wagner Group as terrorist organisation; cites global security threat snt

    UK set to ban Russia's Wagner Group as terrorist organisation; cites global security threat

    KBC 15, Ep 16 Update: Amitabh Bachchan astounds Jaskaran Singh for 7 crore question ATG

    KBC 15, Ep 16 Update: Amitabh Bachchan astounds Jaskaran Singh for 7 crore question

    Bengaluru's entire Purple line metro likely to be fully operational by September 15: BMRCL vkp

    Bengaluru’s entire Purple line metro likely to be fully operational by September 15: BMRCL

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's film selected for Busan International Film Festival RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer, Alia Bhatt's film selected for Busan International Film Festival

    Over 4 lakh Indians may die waiting for US Green Cards amid backlog crisis, reveals report snt

    Over 4 lakh Indians may die waiting for US Green Cards amid backlog crisis, reveals report

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon