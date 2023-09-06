Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2023: Djokovic jokes about haircut being secret weapon after sealing semi-finals berth (WATCH)

    Novak Djokovic, the second seed at the 2023 US Open, jokingly credited his recent win over Taylor Fritz to his fresh haircut. The Serbian superstar defeated Fritz with ease, extending his impressive record against the American.

    Tennis US Open 2023: Djokovic jokes about haircut being secret weapon after sealing semi-finals berth (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    Novak Djokovic playfully attributed his recent victory over Taylor Fritz in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals to his new haircut. The second-seeded Djokovic defeated the ninth-seeded Fritz with a score of 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, extending his unbeaten record against the American to eight wins. During his on-court interview with Rennae Stubbs, Djokovic was asked if his fresh haircut had contributed to his convincing win. In a light-hearted manner, the World No. 2 humorously confirmed that the haircut had indeed made a difference, as it improved his ability to move swiftly on the court.

    “Yeah. Haircut helped a lot, obviously,” he said, laughing. “I’m more aerodynamic today on the court. You, know, I feel like I am getting to the ball faster than I was a few days ago.”

    Djokovic also acknowledged the challenging weather conditions, characterized by extreme heat and humidity, which had made the match difficult for both players.

    “No. Obviously, jokes aside, I am drenched in sweat and I saw that Taylor as well changed the shirt a couple of times. (It’s) just very humid conditions. Difficult to play, but for both players it’s the same,” he admitted.

    Djokovic also sang along with the crowd during the post-match interview

    Having advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 US Open, Djokovic had defeated several opponents, including Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Laslo Djere, Borna Gojo, and most recently, Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. This achievement marked his 47th appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal, surpassing Roger Federer's record.

    Djokovic's quest at the US Open includes pursuing his third Grand Slam title of the year and his fifth overall title of the season, having previously secured victories at the Adelaide International 1, the Australian Open, the French Open, and the Cincinnati Masters. He is also aiming for a historic 24th Major title, which would establish him as the sole player, male or female, to achieve this milestone in the Open Era.

    In the next round, the three-time US Open champion will face another American opponent, with his opponent to be determined between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 9:40 AM IST
