    US Open 2023: Defending champion Iga Swiatek cruises through tournament opener

    Reigning champion Iga Swiatek has kicked off her US Open campaign with a resounding statement, securing a commanding victory in the opening round. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Iga Swiatek, the reigning champion and a contender for her fifth Grand Slam title, has made a commanding start to her US Open journey. The world number one showcased her prowess as she triumphed over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory in the opening round. Swiatek, who faces the challenge of Aryna Sabalenka vying for her top-ranking position, required a mere 58 minutes to overcome the 86th-ranked Peterson. In a display of dominance, the Polish player managed to break her opponent's serve on five occasions, while also delivering an impressive tally of 20 winners compared to Peterson's two. This marked Peterson's fourth consecutive year of exiting the US Open in the first round.

    Following her triumph, Swiatek expressed her intention to start the tournament with full focus and determination. She acknowledged the pressures and expectations surrounding her title defense and emphasized the need to maintain her composure in the midst of external distractions. In a thoughtful reflection, Swiatek stated, "Amidst all that is happening around us, it's crucial to remain undistracted and stay aligned with our goals as athletes."

    While striving for her fifth Grand Slam title, Swiatek now advances to face Australia's Daria Saville in the second round. Her impressive track record in first-round matches at majors stands at 18 wins out of 19 matches, underscoring her consistency and adaptability on the grand stage.

    As Swiatek navigates the US Open in her quest to retain her title, she joins a lineage of exceptional athletes seeking to achieve the rare feat of back-to-back US Open victories. Serena Williams, the iconic player, remains the last woman to secure consecutive titles at the US Open, achieving this remarkable accomplishment from 2012 to 2014. Swiatek's remarkable opening performance paves the way for an enthralling tournament, offering spectators a glimpse of the fierce competition and unwavering determination that define Grand Slam events.

