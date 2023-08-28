US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's pursuit of 24th Grand Slam; Schedule and where to watch

The US Open 2023 is set to ignite the courts of Flushing Meadows from August 28 to September 10. Serbian Star Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title takes center stage, as he faces off against a field of formidable contenders.

The stage is set for the final Grand Slam event of the year, the US Open 2023 tennis tournament, scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 10 in New York. The anticipation is palpable as tennis enthusiasts eagerly await the clash of titans on the court. All eyes are on Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic as he makes his return to the Flushing Meadows after skipping last year's tournament. Currently ranked World No. 2, Djokovic is vying for his fourth US Open men's singles title. However, his ambitions extend beyond the title as he aims to equal Margaret Court's unparalleled record of 24 Grand Slam victories, an achievement that would etch his name into tennis history as one of the greatest players of all time.

Djokovic, a seasoned 36-year-old, secured the first two Grand Slam victories of the season – the Australian Open and the French Open. His campaign at the Arthur Ashe Stadium is scheduled to kick off on Monday, and the tennis world watches with bated breath to see his bid for glory unfold.

On the heels of his Wimbledon 2023 triumph, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz takes center stage as the top seed at the US Open. However, the journey to retain his title will not be without challenges, as he faces contenders like Djokovic. Their recent clash at the Cincinnati Masters final ended with Djokovic emerging as the victor, setting the stage for a riveting encounter.

Also Read: US Open 2023: A closer look at Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev potential quarter-finals draws

In the women's singles category, defending champion Iga Swiatek of Poland prepares to defend her title against fierce competition. The anticipation grows as fans eagerly await the matchups between Swiatek, home favorite Coco Gauff, and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. With intriguing narratives shaping up in both men's and women's draws, the US Open promises an exhilarating display of athleticism and determination.

Where to Watch in India:

The US Open 2023 tennis tournament will be available for live streaming on Sony LIV. Telecast of the matches can be enjoyed on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.

US Open 2023 Tennis Schedule:

The tournament's schedule spans from August 28 to September 10, featuring a series of gripping matches that will ultimately culminate in crowning the men's and women's singles champions. Mark your calendars and tune in to witness the electrifying action as tennis history unfolds on the courts of Flushing Meadows.

Also Read: Stefanos Tsitsipas shares heartfelt insights into his transformative relationship with Paula Badosa