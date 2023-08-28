Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2023: Indian contingent absent from singles main draw

    The absence of Indian representation in the US Open raises questions and discussions about the nation's performance on the international tennis stage.

    Tennis US Open 2023: Indian contingent absent from singles main draw
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    As the tennis world gears up for the US Open 2023, a notable absence looms in the singles main draw – that of Indian tennis players. With the stage set to witness the ultimate showdown of skill and determination, the absence of Indian representation in the singles category is a topic of discussion among Indian fans. Ankita Raina, currently ranked 154th in the WTA rankings, displayed her prowess by advancing to the third round of the women's singles qualifiers. However, her journey came to a halt with a loss to Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund. Raina's departure from the qualifiers dashes the hopes of Indian tennis enthusiasts, as her exit signifies that no Indian player will be featured in the main draw of the US Open 2023.

    Earlier in the qualifiers, both Sumit Nagal and Karman Kaur Thandi faced disappointment as they were eliminated in the opening round. Their respective challenges on the court resulted in missed opportunities to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament.

    While the absence of Indian players in the singles main draw is certainly a setback, it also underscores the competitive nature of the sport on the global stage. Tennis enthusiasts and supporters of Indian tennis will undoubtedly look forward to the future, as the players continue to strive for excellence and seek to leave their mark in upcoming tournaments.

    As the US Open 2023 unfolds, the Indian tennis community remains engaged, supporting other international talents while awaiting their own players' triumphant return to the grand stage of Grand Slam tournaments.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
