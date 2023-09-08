Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2023: Coco Gauff secures spot in Women's singles final with straight sets win over Karolina Muchova

    American tennis prodigy Coco Gauff achieved a historic milestone by securing her place in the US Open Women's Singles final with a compelling straight-sets victory against Karolina Muchova. 

    Tennis
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    American teenager Coco Gauff displayed remarkable prowess as she defeated Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic, earning her ticket to her inaugural US Open Women's Singles final. In an impressive performance, the 19-year-old secured a 6-4, 7-5 victory over her Czech opponent, marking her historic debut in a US Open final. Gauff now awaits the outcome of the match between second seed Aryna Sabalenka and fellow American Madison Keys, with the final set to take place on Saturday. Gauff, undeterred by the recent protests during the tournament, likened the interruptions to weather delays and remained focused on her pursuit of victory.

    "I thought it'd be in the final, I just treated it like a rain delay," she said. "In DC and Cincinnati, people were passing out (because of the heat), so I treated it like that."

    With her eyes set on her first Grand Slam title, Gauff has showcased her exceptional talent on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Notably, she becomes the youngest American woman to reach the US Open final since her idol, Serena Williams, achieved the feat in 1999.

    Gauff appeared to be cruising towards victory in the opening set, breaking Muchova's serve twice early on, catapulting herself to a commanding 5-1 lead. However, her Czech opponent made a resurgence, displaying regained composure and powerful groundstrokes. Muchova managed to break back, reducing Gauff's lead to 5-4 after the teenager had twice served for the set. Yet, Muchova faced a setback, allowing Gauff to break once more and secure the first set when Muchova's backhand return found the net.

    Also Read: US Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka's remarkable comeback secures spot in Women's singles final

    The second set encountered a disruption as environmental activists interrupted play, voicing their message with chants of "End fossil fuels." The protest led to a 50-minute stoppage, with one protester even attaching themselves to the stands. Upon the players' return, a tense second set unfolded. Muchova saved a match point in the 10th game, leveling the set at 5-5, before Gauff held her serve for a 6-5 lead. In an intense finale, Muchova thwarted four more match points on her serve but ultimately succumbed on the sixth match point when her backhand return landed long, securing Gauff's hard-fought victory.

    Gauff will take on Sabalenka in the all-important final of the Women's singles US Open 2023 final.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
