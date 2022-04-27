Two wonders captured in one frame: Federer's 'sunrise at Lake Malawi' enchants fans

Roger Federer's Foundation, which has a solid support base in the African nation, has also made a sizeable donation of 3000 tablets to benefit education in Malawi.

A day after former World number one Roger Federer confirmed he would play singles at the ATP Basel indoor tournament in October, the Swiss ace made his way to Malawi as part of his efforts through his foundation.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who is currently rehabilitating from knee surgery, has not been in action since losing last July in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon to Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

"After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Swiss Indoors Basel will return to the ATP Tour in the fall of 2022," organisers said in a statement.

"10-time singles champion and hometown hero Roger Federer has announced his comeback to the stadium at St. Jakobshalle," adding that "the worldwide interest…is expected to be tremendous".

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Federer is posing barefoot with his racket on Lake Malawi. Sporting a casual purple colour t-shirt and denim, the Swiss ace appears to be practising one of his masterstrokes with the picturesque view of sunrise at the lake captured in the background.

Roger Federer's Foundation, which has a solid support base in the African nation, has also made a sizeable donation of 3000 tablets to benefit education in Malawi. The Swiss legend met Malawi's Minister of Gender to discuss the importance of early learning.

"School Readiness in Malawi. Roger is handing over 3'000 tablets to the Minister of Gender with content to capacitate early learning mentors. The tablets allow access to knowledge & learning regardless of place, time and qualification," the foundation's Twitter account said.

The Swiss took to Instagram to post a few stories about himself in Malawi, one of which showed him discussing with the Minister of Gender herself.

In September, Federer, who turns 41 in August, is also due to play in the three-day team event Laver Cup with long-time rival Rafael Nadal in London. The duo teamed up to play doubles at the inaugural event in 2017.

The Swiss master withdrew from the Olympics last year and underwent his third bout of knee surgery in 18 months to "suture" his right internal meniscus and "treat (his) cartilage". He played 13 matches in 2021, having played only six times in 2020.

Federer has 20 career Grand Slam titles, tied for second with Novak Djokovic and one behind record-holder Rafael Nadal, who won the season-opening Australian Open. His most recent Grand Slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open.