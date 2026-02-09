U-19 World Cup winner Khilan Patel received a massive welcome in his hometown of Modasa, Gujarat. A 3-km roadshow was organised to celebrate his success, with hundreds of fans lining the streets to greet the young cricketer.

received a rousing and memorable welcome in his hometown Modasa in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Monday, as cricket fans and well-wishers turned out in large numbers to celebrate his success at the ICC Under-19 World Cup. A massive three-kilometre-long roadshow was organised in his honour, stretching from Kisan Circle to Umiya Temple, with hundreds of people lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the young cricketer.

The atmosphere in Modasa was festive, with supporters waving flags, bursting crackers and playing patriotic songs as they celebrated Patel's achievement with the Indian Under-19 team.

'Feeling Very Good': Cricketer and Family Express Gratitude

Speaking to ANI, Khilan Patel expressed his gratitude and happiness at the warm reception accorded to him by the local people. "I played the World Cup, and after winning the title, I am feeling very good. People welcomed me, it makes me happy. The whole family is happy; they all gave me a grand welcome. I want to thank the people of Aravalli," he said.

The left-arm orthodox spinner took nine wickets in seven innings for the India U19 team in the tournament.

His father, Anil Kumar, also shared his emotions with ANI and highlighted the struggles behind his son's journey. "Khilan has come here after winning the World Cup, and the people of Aravali showered their love with a roadshow and welcomed him. We are very happy. He has struggled very much along with us, and he has worked hard for this," he said.

Responding to the grand welcome, his mother said, "We are very happy. He was welcomed here in Modasa, and everyone participated in the roadshow. He is not just our son, he is a son of Modasa, Aravali. Everyone is very happy."

Recap of India's U-19 World Cup Final Triumph

India won their record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title after thrashing England in a high-scoring final by 100 runs at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on February 6.

Opting to bat first in the final, India made 411/9 thanks to opener batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking 175 runs off just 80 balls. Mhatre's 53 off 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive total.

Caleb Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but that went in vain as England were skittled out for 311 runs.

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was adjudged Player of the Match in the final and also won the Player of the Tournament award. (ANI)