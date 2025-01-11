'Treated him like s**t': Kyrgios supports Djokovic after 'poison' claim, slams Australian government

Nick Kyrgios, who shares strong camaraderie with the Serbian player, was unaware of poisoning allegations by Djokovic, but admitted that his country didn’t treat him well during his deportation ahead of Australia Open 2022.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios slammed the government for their treatment towards the World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who faced deportation from the country due to his refusal to take vaccination against COVID-19 ahead of the Australia Open 2022. The Serbian tennis player’s reluctance to take the vaccine became a highly publicized controversy three years ago.

Djokovic was detained by the government after authorities revoked his Australia visa and sent him to the detention centre before he was deported back to his country. He was accused of submitting forged documents with regards to the vaccination to enter the country.

Recently, the legendary tennis player made a shocking revelation, stating that the food he had while in detention was laced with poison in 2022. He added that the body had high levels of mercury and lead due to the poison.

“I had some health issues. And I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed some food that poisoned me," the 24-time Grand Slam winner said in an interview with GQ Magazine.

“I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discovered that I had a really high level of heavy metal. I had lead, a very high level of lead and mercury." he added.

Novak Djokovic’s serious claim has grabbed the media attention in Australia ahead of the calendar year’s Grand Slam tournament. Nick Kyrgios, who shares strong camaraderie with the Serbian player, was unaware of poisoning allegations by Djokovic, but admitted that his country didn’t treat him well.

“No, I haven’t spoken to him. I didn’t even know that. But I’ll stand on... we treated him like s**t, that’s for sure. We wouldn’t have done that.” Kyrgios said at the press conference ahead of the Australian Open 2025.

Due to deportation, Novak Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open triumph. However, he made an emotional comeback to Melbourne Park and claimed his record-extending 10th title of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic is currently aiming to clinch record-extending 11th Australian Open crown and record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph. He will begin his campaign against He will kick start his campaign against Nishesh Basavareddy of the USA in the first round at Rod Laver Arena on Monday, January 13.

