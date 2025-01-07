Novak Djokovic begins training under 'coach' Andy Murray ahead of Australian Open 2025 (WATCH)

Andy Murray retired from professional tennis last year after the Paris Olympics and was roped in as a coach by Djokovic ahead of the 2025 season.

The World No.2 Novak Djokovic began preparation for his quest to win a record-extending 11th Australian Open triumph at Melbourne Park on Monday, January 7. The 37-year-old was training under the watchful eye of his former rival-turned-coach Andy Murray at Rod Laver Arena.

Andy Murray retired from professional tennis last year after the Paris Olympics and was roped in as a coach by Djokovic ahead of the 2025 season. It's the British tennis star's first coaching stint following his retirement from the sport in the summer of 2024. The two former rivals will now be together as a team as Djokovic is aiming to regain his Australian Open crown.

In a video posted by the Australian Open on its Instagram handle, Novak Djokovic can be seen having a chat with his new coach Andy Murray and the Serbian tennis star had a company of Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz on the other side of the court.

Novak Djokovic brought Andy Murray on board after parting ways with his long-time coach Goran Ivanisenic. The Serbian star didn't have an ideal season last year as he failed to win a single ATP title and won only Olympic gold in Paris. Djokovic's decision to rope Murray as his new coach for 2025 surprised the fans as the latter had limited experience in coaching. Andy Murray won three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and finished as the world no.1 in 2016.

Djokovic and Murray have played against each other 36 times in their professional career, with the former having 25-11 advantage over the latter. The last encounter between two players came in 2022 when Novak Djokovic defeated Andy Murray at the Madrid Masters.

Meanwhile, Australian Open is scheduled to begin on January 12, with the draw to be announced on Thursday. Novak Djokovic is aiming for record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph at Melbourne Park. The Serbian star had a disappointing start to the season, losing the quarterfinal against Reily Opelka at the Brisbane International. Under the new coach Andy Murray, Djokovic will look to reclaim his Australian Open crown.

