BOMBSHELL! Novak Djokovic claims he was POISONED with lead and mercury while in Australia's vaccine 'jail'

Three years ago, in 2022, Novak Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open triumph as he was deported back to his country after being detained by the government due to his refusal for vaccination against COVID-19. 

The World No.1 Novak Djokovic made a shocking revelation ahead of Australia Open 2025, scheduled to take place on January 12. Three years ago, in 2022, the Serbian tennis star couldn’t defend his Australian Open triumph as he was deported back to his country after being detained by the government due to his refusal for vaccination against COVID-19. 

The controversy around Novak Djokovic’s reluctance to get vaccinated against the virus became a highly publicised event ahead of Australia Open 2022. The 37-year-old was accused of submitting forged documents to enter the country. The legendary tennis player’s Australia visa was revoked by the immigration officials, who detained him before he was sent back to Serbia by the federal government. 

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Novak Djokovic revealed that he was given food laced with poison in it while he was in detention. He added that the body dangerously high levels of lead and mercury due to tampered food in immigration jail. 

“I had some health issues. And I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed some food that poisoned me," 10-time Australian Open champion said. 

“I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discovered that I had a really high level of heavy metal. I had lead, a very high level of lead and mercury." he added. 

A year after the controversy, Novak Djokovic returned to Australia and clinched his record-extending 10th crown and 22nd Grand Slam title at the Melbourne Park. With his 10th Australian Open triumph, Djokovic became the third player after Margaret Court and Rafael Nadal to win 10 or more titles at a Grand Slam tournament. It was an emotional return to the Australian Open, considering what he had to go through a year prior when he was embroiled in a controversy that grabbed international headlines. 

The Serbian tennis star is currently in Melbourne to reclaim his Australian Open title, which he lost after losing the semifinal to the eventual champion Jannik Sinner last year. He began his training session under new coach Andy Murray, who was his long-time rival until his retirement from sport last year. 

The Serbian star had a disappointing start to the 2025 season, losing the quarterfinal against Reily Opelka at the Brisbane International. Djokovic will head into the Australian Open with an eye on a record-extending 11th title and record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown. He will kick start his campaign against Nishesh Basavareddy of the USA in the first round. 

