Novak Djokovic began his French Open 2026 campaign with a win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and celebrated with a peppy dance dedicated to his daughter Tara, who joined him on court. He revealed the gesture helps him find joy, stay relaxed, and manage pressure while pursuing a record 25th Grand Slam title.

The World No.4 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s quest for the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title continues as he won the opening round of the French Open 2026 men’s singles against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, May 24.

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Djokovic lost the opening set 5-7 to Mpetshi Perricard before the former World No.1 bounced back with a dominant display, ultimately securing a hard-fought 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 victory. This was the 102nd victory for the Serbian tennis star at the French Open. Novak Djokovic also shattered his former rival Roger Federer’s record for the most Grand Slam main-draw appearances in the men’s category, taking his tally to 82.

The three-time Roland Garros champion is playing his just second clay tournament this season, after having opted for a limited schedule due to a right shoulder injury that sidelined him for two months earlier this year. His other appearance was at the Italian Open, where he suffered an early exit after losing to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic.

Also Read: Djokovic survives French Open scare, breaks Federer's Grand Slam record

Djokovic Pays Tribute to his Tara with Dance

Novak Djokovic’s children, Stefan and Tara, were presented at the Philippe-Chatrier court to witness their father’s hard-fought victory. As soon as hitting winning return, Djokovic broke into dance in front of a large crowd, with his body rhythmically swaying and performing the same lighthearted, peppy moves that became a viral sensation alongside Aryna Sabalenka during last year’s tournament.

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After shaking hands with his opponent and the chair umpire, Djokovic once again performed a peppy dance near the baseline, with his daughter Tara, who is a dance enthusiast, joining him from the stands, where she and her brother Stefan soon rushed onto the court to share an emotional and joyful family celebration with their father.

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Novak Djokovic shares a close bond with his wife and children, as he frequently credits them as his greatest source of motivation and support during the long, demanding tennis season. His relationship with his daughter Tara is particularly special, as the Serbian tennis star has often performed these spontaneous, joyful post-match celebrations that highlight their shared love for music and dance.

Tara’s love for music and dance is well-known, as she often practices different choreographies with her father at home. Her passion has frequently taken centre stage as Novak Djokovic celebrated every match win with a ‘victory dance’, as a tribute to her daughter, who has become a source of inspiration for his playful post-match rituals, turning each win into a sweet, choreographed family moment that highlights their inseparable bond.

Why the Peppy Dance?

Novak Djokovic’s peppy dance with Tara after the first round win at the French Open grabbed the attention of the spectators at Philippe-Chatrier. During the on-court interview, the Serbian tennis star was asked about the Peppy Dance, and in response, he stated that he balances discipline with joy in tennis, smiles to ease pressure, and uses dancing as a way to relax while facing intense matches at Roland Garros.

“Honestly, throughout my career, I have always focused heavily on dedication. I have brought total commitment to my tennis, but I also want to experience joy. I want the joy of playing with patience and experiencing these great matches.” Djokovic said.

"I am always searching for that beautiful sensation, that vibrant feeling on court. It is a wonderful opportunity to play here at Roland Garros, and I am deeply grateful for it.

"But when you are in the heat of a tournament on a big court, it is difficult to process everything. Sometimes I smile simply to avoid heavy emotions and deflect the pressure. Playing against a French player in Paris is always a tough challenge, so instead, I try to dance," he added.

Novak Djokovic will now face World No. 74 Valentin Royer in the second round, as the Serbian tennis star continues to quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph.

Also Read: Djokovic hires Troicki as new coach, eyes 25th Slam at Roland-Garros