'Stay strong LA': Coco Gauff sends out heartwarming message after 1st round win at Australia Open 2025 (WATCH)

Ahead of her opening round of the Australian Open 2025, Coco Gauff sent her ‘thoughts and prayers’ to those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles, while appreciating the efforts of firefighters. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 7:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 7:03 PM IST

American tennis player and world no.2 Coco Gauff sent out a heartwarming message to firefighters at Los Angeles following her first round win against his compatriot Sofia Kenin in the women’s singles at Australian Open 2025 on Monday, January 13. 

Los Angeles has been going through a catastrophic wildfire over the last few days, causing a significant loss of property and life. Over 12000 structures have been ruined due to blazing fires, which has reportedly spread over 40,300 acres and more than 24 lives have been lost so far. More than 1000 people have been displaced from their homes and have sought shelter set up by the authorities. 

Dousing off the fires in the Los Angeles area is an arduous and challenging task and over 15,000 firefighters are putting a great deal of effort to contain the blaze that has continued to threaten lives and property. 

Also read: Australian Open 2025: Djokovic kicks off his record 25th Grand Slam title quest with 1st round win

In a video shared by Australian Open on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Coco Gauff decided to send out a message to the hardworking firefighters. The American tennis star wrote, “Stay strong LA, thank you firefighters.” on the camera glass. 

The Los Angeles wildfires have contributed to a mammoth economic loss, with an estimation of US$ 150 billion in damages, according to recent reports in the US media. The damages include destruction of properties, homes and infrastructure and most importantly, loss of lives. Several people are still missing and efforts are being made to locate amid the ongoing crisis. 

Ahead of her opening round of the Australian Open, Coco Gauff sent her ‘thoughts and prayers’ to those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles. She also appreciated the efforts of firefighters, with an assurance of help and donation. 

“First I would like to send my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this fire and send my biggest thank yous to the firefighters and first responders fighting these fires." Gauff said. 

Especially the incarcerated firefighters who aren't getting paid as much. We appreciate you and love you. Stay strong Southern California. Just know I'll be there to donate and help," she added. 

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff displayed her dominance in two straight sets - 6-3, 6-3 win over Sofia Kenin. The American tennis star will take on Jodie Anna Burrage of the UK to continue her quest to win her maiden Australian Open title and second Grand Slam crown.

