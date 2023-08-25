Rafael Nadal named brand ambassador by Infosys for digital innovation initiatives

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Infosys has joined forces with tennis icon Rafael Nadal, naming him the brand ambassador for both the company and its digital innovation endeavors.

In a groundbreaking move, Infosys has secured a three-year collaboration with tennis icon Rafael Nadal, appointing him as the brand ambassador for both the company and its Digital Innovation initiatives. This partnership marks Nadal's inaugural association with a digital services enterprise. As part of this venture, Infosys, in conjunction with Nadal's coaching team, is actively developing an AI-driven match analysis tool, a concept unique to his journey.

The innovative AI-powered tool, set to be a personalised solution, will furnish Nadal's coaching team with real-time insights during his live matches once he resumes his tour activities. Furthermore, the tool will integrate historical data from his past matches, providing a comprehensive performance analysis platform.

The collaboration was officially revealed through a company statement that declared, "Infosys onboards tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador for the brand and Infosys' Digital Innovation." According to Infosys, Nadal epitomizes the attributes necessary for both individuals and business leaders to adapt, grow, and seamlessly traverse their evolving paths.

Globally celebrated as a sporting legend, Nadal has exhibited the remarkable ability to adapt to the evolving demands of tennis across his illustrious career. Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Nadal conveyed, "I'm delighted to collaborate closely with Infosys, a company that not only modernises the tennis experience but also empowers individuals within our communities for a brighter future. The convergence of Infosys' digital expertise across diverse industries into the global tennis ecosystem is truly commendable."

Salil Parekh, the CEO and Managing Director of Infosys, expressed his honour in welcoming Nadal on board, praising his status as an esteemed champion athlete and a compassionate humanitarian. Parekh emphasized Nadal's embodiment of qualities such as constant evolution, unwavering perseverance, dedication, and determination to excel in every circumstance.

As this pioneering partnership unfurls, the tennis world eagerly anticipates the dynamic fusion of Nadal's sporting prowess and Infosys' technological innovation, poised to redefine performance analysis in the realm of sports.