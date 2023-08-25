Luis Rubiales poised to resign as RFEF President amidst kiss controversy

Amidst controversy and escalating pressure, Luis Rubiales, the current President of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), is on the brink of announcing his resignation.

Amidst escalating controversies, the imminent resignation of Luis Rubiales, the current head of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), has been widely speculated. According to reputable sources within Spain, Rubiales is poised to officially announce his retirement from the esteemed position as early as tomorrow.

Having held the position for a span of five years, Rubiales' tenure has recently been marred by significant criticism, particularly following his actions subsequent to Spain's triumph in the Women’s World Cup over the past weekend. The 46-year-old president came under scrutiny for his conduct involving Spain international Jenni Hermoso. It was witnessed that Rubiales bestowed a kiss upon the forward as she received her well-deserved winners' medal on the pitch. This act promptly led to the initiation of a FIFA disciplinary inquiry, which in turn intensified the pressure on Rubiales.

In light of these developments, various clubs within Spain have united in their demand for Rubiales' resignation. The conspicuous kiss incident and its ensuing repercussions became a catalyst for this demand, with multiple entities within the football community expressing their disapproval of his actions and their perceived influence on the sport's reputation.

Consequently, yielding to the mounting pressure and increasing calls for his departure, Rubiales has reportedly taken the decision to step down from his position as RFEF President. This decision is anticipated to be formalized before the upcoming weekend, marking the end of an era in Spanish football administration.

As the Spanish football federation braces for this notable transition, the football community eagerly awaits official confirmation of Rubiales' resignation and the subsequent developments that will shape the future of football governance in Spain.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe enters talks for extended PSG contract amid Real Madrid interest