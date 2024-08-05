Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic joins elite list of players to bag career grand slam and Olympic gold

    Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the tennis final of the Paris Olympics on Sunday (August 4) and thereby joining the elite list of five players to complete career Grand Slam and win Olympic gold. The Serbian legend secured a 7-6(7/3), 7-6(7/2) win 21-year-old Spaniard.

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the tennis final of the Paris Olympics on Sunday (August 4) and thereby joining the elite list of five players to complete career Grand Slam and win Olympic gold. The Serbian legend, competing in his fifth Games, secured a 7-6(7/3), 7-6(7/2) win over the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion, to add Olympic gold to his 24 Grand Slam titles.

    Steffi Graf was the first player to win all four Grand Slam titles as well as on Olympic gold, when she achieved the feat back in 1988.  Andre Agassi became the first male to do the same, in 1999, when he won his first and last French open title. The American won gold medal at the Atlanta Olympics 1996, and shared the podium with India's Leander Paes, who had secured a historic bronze. 

    Rafael Nadal is the youngest to achieve career Golden Slam, when he achieved the feat in 2010 at the age of 24. The Spaniard, became an Olympic champion in 2008. The 22-time GS winner also bagged a men's doubles gold in Rio 2016. Serena Williams was the second women to join the list, when the American won the Olympic gold in 2012.  

    Djokovic, who had previously won the bronze medal in 2008 Beijing, lost to eventual champions, in the previous editions of the Games. In the Chinese capital, he was beaten by Nadal, and in 2012, Great Britain's Andy Murray got the better of the Serb. Three years ago in Tokyo, Germany's Alexander Zverev triumphed.

    At the Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, the 37-year-old became the oldest Olympic champion in tennis since the sport returned to the Games in 1988. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Alcaraz missed the chance to become the youngest Olympic winner in tennis. Djokovic is the most successful player in the modern era, having won a record 24 GS titles, two more than nearest rival  Nadal, whom the Serb defeated in the second round en route to the title.  

