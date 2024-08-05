Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Blow for India as defender Amit Rohidas set to miss hockey semifinal against Germany

    Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas, who received a red card in the quarterfinal win over Great Britain on Sunday, has been handed a one-match ban at the Paris Olympics. As a result, the 31-year-old defender will miss India's semifinal clash against Germany on Tuesday. 

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    The Indian men's hockey team has received a huge blow ahead of their Paris Olympics semifinal clash against Germany as defender Amit Rohidas has been handed a one match suspension. The 32-year-old received a red card in the quarter-final win over Great Britain on Sunday for a stick on the face of opponent. Upon referral, the video umpire deemed it be an intentional foul and Amit was sent off. Although, Hockey India has challenged the decision, the chances of the appeal getting upheld before the semis in very unlikely. 

    "Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," the FIH official statement read. "The Suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India raise concerns about the quality of umpiring after quarterfinal win

    Two minutes into the second quarter of the quarter-final match against Great Britain in Paris Olympics, Amit's  stick hit Will Calnan on his head. The Indian's stick was in an unnatural position, and the decision was sent upstairs and Amit was handed a red card. Despite going down to 10 men, Men in Blue took the lead through captain Harmanpreet Singh powerful strike from the penalty corner.

    Though Lee Morton struck the equaliser for GB before the break, Criag Fulton's men displayed great resilience to force the game into shootout where they prevailed 4-2. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was the hero of the match with 16 saves, including two in the shootout. The 36-year-old Indian custodian forced Williamson Conor to miss the target before making a stunning save to deny Roper Phil. India, bronze medalist from Tokyo Olympics 2020, will take on Germany in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics hockey tournament on Tuesday. The other semi-final will be between Netherlands and Spain. 

    Belgium and Australia, who had won the gold and silver respectively, in Tokyo three years ago, fell at the quarterfinals this time around. Belgium were beaten 3-2 by Spain, while the Kookaburras lost 2-0 to the Dutch.     

    Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: 'I just wanted to play the best for Amit', says Sreejesh after shootout win over Britain

